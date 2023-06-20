Axe-wielding man goes on rampage at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand, wounds 4

[Source]

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking diners with an axe at three neighboring Chinese restaurants in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday night.

How it started: The man’s rampage in the suburb of Albany reportedly started at around 9 p.m. The targeted businesses — identified as Maya Hotpot, Yues Dumpling Kitchen and Zhangliang Malatang — belong to a cluster of restaurants on a street that offer low-cost options of Chinese food.

The aftermath: A total of four people were wounded in the attacks, which are believed to be random. Police arrested a 24-year-old Chinese man at the scene. His alleged axe was located on the sidewalk. As of Tuesday, one of the victims remained at a hospital in stable condition.

What witnesses are saying: A diner at one of the restaurants managed to block the man’s axe, but his friend was unfortunate and suffered serious injuries.

"I was in shock," the friend told the New Zealand Herald. "When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me. I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand.

Meanwhile, a ramen chef from a nearby restaurant described the aftermath to Radio New Zealand as a “war zone.” "I saw a young person, around their 20s, with blood on their head. They stood for a moment and then collapsed to the ground," he was quoted saying.

What happens next: The attacker’s identity is being withheld under New Zealand’s legal system. He reportedly appeared in court with an interpreter on Tuesday. His motive remains unknown, but police believe it was not racially motivated. He was charged with wounding with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm and is expected to face more charges.

