Axie Infinity Profits Subject to Income Tax: Philippines Regulator

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The Finance Undersecretary of the Philippines, Antonette C. Tiono, said that earnings from crypto and non-fungible token-based games like Axie Infinity are subject to income tax.

Philippines’ Finance Undersecretary Antonette C. Tiono has said that profits generated from online games should be subject to income tax. Local media outlet the Manila Bulletin reported the news, saying that Tiono revealed that the Department of Finance and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) were examining Axie Infinity.

Tiono did say that it was uncertain whether the Axies, the name for the in-game pets, was a security. However, regardless of whether it is a security, she believes that it is subject to income tax. She also noted that Sky Mavis, the creator of Axie Infinity, has not registered with the BIR.

