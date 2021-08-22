Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Axiom Properties (ASX:AXI) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Axiom Properties' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Axiom Properties is:

39% = AU$12m ÷ AU$31m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Axiom Properties' Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Axiom Properties has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 6.6% which is quite remarkable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Axiom Properties' net income shrunk at a rate of 2.7% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, we compared Axiom Properties' performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 9.2% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, This does offer shareholders some relief

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Axiom Properties''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Axiom Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Axiom Properties has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Axiom Properties visit our risks dashboard for free.

