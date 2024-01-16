Axiom Space prepares to launch crewed mission from Cape Canaveral
Axiom Space prepares to launch crewed mission from Cape Canaveral
Axiom Space prepares to launch crewed mission from Cape Canaveral
Territory Foods connects local chefs, nutritionists and culinary experts to provide the best nonfrozen prepared meals we've tested.
Use it for storing meds, holding your cosmetics or even as a spice rack.
Best Android screen machine? Best iPad? Find the perfect one for your specific needs
Virtually every application today relies on dozens -- and sometimes hundreds -- of open-source components. Infield, which is launching its SaaS platform today and announcing $3 million in seed funding, aims to bring open-source dependency management into the future by human-assisted AI to analyze changelogs to give developers the data they need to confidently upgrade their dependencies. The New York-based company was founded Allison and Steve Pike, who first met at alcohol e-commerce service SevenFifty.
Our deeper impressions of the Apple Vision Pro headset after checking out new features like Immersive Video and Disney+ environments today.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
Shoppers compare the watercolor versions to Taylor Swift's 'Lover' album cover.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based front-end development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
Microsoft is launching Copilot Pro for power users and unveiling new Copilot features.
Microsoft evidently envisions Copilot, the umbrella brand for its portfolio of AI-powered, content-generating technologies, becoming a significant future revenue line-item. Surely aware of this, Microsoft is today launching a consumer-focused paid Copilot plan and loosening the eligibility requirements for enterprise-level Copilot offerings. The goal, it appears, is to broaden the base of potential paying Copilot customers while making Microsoft's existing services -- namely Word, Excel and the other apps within the tech giant's Microsoft 365 family -- more attractive through AI features.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could nearly 57,000 shoppers be wrong?
Lost Boys Interactive is the latest studio to face cost-cutting measures.
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
Starting February 2, people will be able to try out the Apple Vision Pro headset in stores. In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman details the lengthy process, which will include face scans and the assembly of a custom headset, and a 25-minute demo.
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is hoping for a reset with a $20,000 vehicle, unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. With an estimated driving range of 125 miles on a full charge and measuring just 125 inches long, the VF3 would be one of the smallest vehicles in the US market.
In this edition, I’m going to look at some hits and misses in the real estate fintech space, Carta’s missteps (again), and more! Equity management platform Carta was in the news . A prominent customer accused Carta of misusing sensitive information that startups entrust to the company in pursuit of its own goals.
GameStop has notified customers that it's shutting down its NFT market, effective February 2. The marketplace launched in July 2022. GameStop also shut down its year-old crypto wallet in November, citing "regulatory uncertainty."