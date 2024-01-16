Axiom Space prepares to launch crewed mission from Cape Canaveral

TechCrunch

Virtually every application today relies on dozens -- and sometimes hundreds -- of open-source components. Infield, which is launching its SaaS platform today and announcing $3 million in seed funding, aims to bring open-source dependency management into the future by human-assisted AI to analyze changelogs to give developers the data they need to confidently upgrade their dependencies. The New York-based company was founded Allison and Steve Pike, who first met at alcohol e-commerce service SevenFifty.