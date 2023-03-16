Axios Fires Reporter after He Called DeSantis Press Release ‘Propaganda’

An Axios reporter has been fired after he called a press release from Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s Education Department “propaganda.”

The press release gave an update on a roundtable that DeSantis hosted this week discussing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT) and “the impact that these concepts have had on Florida higher education institutions and the students that attend them.”

In response, Ben Montgomery, the Tampa Bay reporter at Axios, emailed the Florida Department of Education press office saying: “This is propaganda, not a press release.”

The email was made public on Twitter by Alex Lanfranconi, the department’s director of communications.

This afternoon, Tampa based @axios journalist @gangrey decided to respond to our press release with the below. pic.twitter.com/XkL5nBwZSs — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) March 13, 2023

Jeremy Redfern, deputy press secretary for DeSantis, tweeted in response: “Is this a journalism?”

DeSantis, who is expected to throw his hat in the ring for the presidency, has spent a lot of political capital on developments in Florida schools, culminating in the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, a 2022 law that prohibits the discussion and instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools

Despite the law’s official name, it has been widely dubbed in the media the “don’t say gay” law.

“In Florida, we are not going to back down to the woke mob, and we will expose the scams they are trying to push onto students across the country,” said DeSantis, as quoted in Florida Education’s press release. “Florida students will receive an education, not a political indoctrination.”

The press release highlighted Florida’s new effort to “prohibit state colleges and universities from funding DEI programs or activities and prohibit general education courses that distort historical events or that use instruction from CRT and establish new standards and adoption procedures for these courses.”

Montgomery put the best face on his firing, tweeting: “I made crepes this morning for the first time in years.”

Some personal news: I made crepes this morning for the first time in years. Strawberry compote and whipped cream. They were delicious. https://t.co/1rG4idEZsr — Ben Montgomery (@gangrey) March 15, 2023

The Huffington Post confirmed that Axios had indeed parted with Montgomery.

Before joining Axios, Montgomery worked for the Tampa Bay Times.

