Axios' Jonathan Swan on Biden's silence on Gov. Cuomo scandal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Axios national political reporter Jonathan Swan says President Biden's silence on the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo scandal becomes 'more conspicuous' the more Democrats call for his resignation.

Recommended Stories

  • NYT slams Florida for lifting coronavirus restrictions

    The New York Times not in favor of 'Floridians' being 'out and about.' Senator Rick Scott with reaction.

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

    Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population. Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds. "In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said.

  • Concerns for Sri Lanka's Muslim community over 'racist' plans to ban veil

    The Sri Lankan government has been accused of harbouring a "racist" agenda against Muslims over plans to ban the veil on grounds of national security. Sarath Weerasekera, the Sri Lankan security minister, announced on Saturday that he had signed an order for cabinet approval that would outlaw the garment. Controversially, Mr Weerasekera equated the veil with Islamic extremism. "The niqab has a direct impact on national security...it is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it," he said. ni The Sri Lankan government temporarily banned the veil in 2019 after Islamic State supporters killed 250 people in a suicide bombing.

  • More than a dozen people shot, two dead at party in Chicago

    The wounded are reportedly listed in good to serious or critical condition at hospitals. Violence erupted at a party on Chicago‘s South Side early Sunday morning after gunfire broke out and left more than a dozen people shot and multiple dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department. At about 4:40 a.m., a fight disrupted the festivities at South Side Think Tank, a business in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood, police said, per Chicago Tribune.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • Eric Shawn: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is friendless and 'no one has ever liked him'

    State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says Democrats have been afraid of Cuomo and protected him for too long.

  • ‘The unicorn of joggers’: Amazon's $26 fitted sweats are comfy, stylish and our new everyday obsession

    The joggers are so perfect, Amazon shoppers are living in them: 'Everything you've ever wanted from sweatpants.'

  • Yankees takeaways from 5-1 win over Blue Jays, including another solid Deivi Garcia start

    The Yankees generated all their offense in the top of ninth, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-1, in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon.

  • 2 killed, multiple people wounded in South Side shooting early Sunday morning

    At least 15 people have been shot in Chicago this weekend.

  • ‘Competitive toughness’: The story behind South Carolina’s nighttime football drills

    The Gamecocks have gotten after it during some recent workouts. Here’s why coach Shane Beamer does it.

  • Scandal widens for Andrew Cuomo

    The governor of New York is now facing a seventh accuser as calls grow louder for him to step down.

  • The 6 Best Dog Breeds for Introverts

    If you're eager to adopt a pup but are put off by how relentlessly social dog ownership can be (puppy playgroups? Seriously?), you are...

  • Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?

    Maybe you give your dog a lick or two of ice cream at the end of your bowl, but is that okay? We asked the experts.

  • The man leading New York's vaccine rollout reportedly called county officials to see if they supported Cuomo amid sexual harassment allegations

    Longtime Cuomo adviser Larry Schwartz told The Washington Post he made the calls as a friend to Cuomo and did not mention vaccines.

  • CHP: 3 adults, 2 children killed in San Joaquin County crash; Impaired driving seen as factor

    Three adults and two children were killed in a single-car crash in San Joaquin County late Thursday after a driver veered off of Interstate 5 then slammed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP Stockton Officer Ruben Jones said impaired driving was likely a factor in the deadly crash, which he called preventable. Had the two children in the car been restrained in a child safety seat "they very well may have lived," Jones said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their website. See more in the video above.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.