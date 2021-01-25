Axios Today podcast: Biden's narrow path to COVID relief

The Week
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) didn't provide a clear hint about how he'll likely vote as a juror in former President Donald Trump's upcoming Senate impeachment trial, telling CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that he'll wait to see the facts and evidence. But he did at least seem open to the possibility of voting to convict, which would be familiar territory for the senator. Romney, of course, was the lone Republican senator to do so in Trump's first impeachment trial, joining his Democratic colleagues on one article.First, Romney explained that, unlike some of his Republican colleagues, he believes a post-presidency impeachment trial is constitutional and that the House was well within grounds to impeach Trump after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. If inciting an insurrection isn't an impeachable offense, Romney asked, then what is?> GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says his impeachment vote will be "based upon the facts and the evidence as is presented."> > Romney also says he believes "that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not? what is?" CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Niu44zbdPU> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 24, 2021Bash also asked Romney about his fellow Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who played significant roles in propping up Trump's unfounded claims that the presidential election was stolen from him by launching Electoral College challenges, which were interrupted by the Capitol siege. Romney didn't appear to be in favor of some form of formal punishment for Cruz and Hawley, but said he thinks history and voters will provide judgment. > Romney on Cruz and Hawley: "I think history will provide a measure of judgment with regards to those that continued to spread the lie that the president began with ... the reality is this is something that was made up." pic.twitter.com/SUbLzgnhXW> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2021