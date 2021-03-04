Axios Today podcast: Decoding diplomacy with Iran

Axios
·1 min read

The Biden administration has been making overtures to Iran in an effort to negotiate a path back to the 2015 nuclear deal that the Trump administration pulled out of. But the diplomatic dance the two countries have entered seems to be moving in circles.

  • Plus, the Biden administration’s plan to fight domestic terrorism.

  • And, how professional working parents are finally getting help from their employers.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid, Glen Johnson and Erica Pandey

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers propose check on Biden’s war powers

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East amid escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran.

  • Germany to reverse course and give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

    Germany is expected to make the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine available to over-65s on Thursday after Angela Merkel called for a reversal of its previous policy. The country’s independent vaccine committee is set to issue a new recommendation that the jab be made available to over-65s. The move comes after Mrs Merkel and regional leaders called on the Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) to overturn its previous ban in the light of new data from a Scottish government study. The jab is currently only authorised for under-65s in Germany because of concerns over a lack of reliable data on its effectiveness in older people. But in a joint statement with regional leaders, Mrs Merkel said the results of the Scottish study meant that policy should now be overturned. “The study results from the UK show the AstraZeneca vaccine is generally highly effective including in elderly people,” they said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The federal and state governments expect a new decision from the Stiko to recommend the vaccine for over-65s in the short-term, so vaccine appointments can be adjusted and the vaccine can be delivered swiftly.”

  • Nigeria kidnapped girls: Shots fired at Zamfara reunion ceremony

    Parents of girls released by kidnappers had thrown stones at officials during the reunion ceremony.

  • China's rare lunar rock samples go on display in Beijing

    A 100-gram sample of lunar soil went on display last weekend at the National Museum of China. The sample was among 1.7 kilograms of lunar debris – the first fresh samples from the moon in more than 40 years – retrieved last year by the Chang’e 5 probe. China originally had planned to bring back 2 kilograms of samples. The rocks are on display at the museum in an exhibit extolling China’s achievements in space. Last year, China became the third country ever to bring such samples back, following the US and former Soviet Union. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called it a major achievement that marked a great step forward for the country’s space industry. He expressed hope that mission participants would continue contributing toward building China as a major space power, and national rejuvenation, state media said.

  • Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks

    The 83-year-old ruling emir of Kuwait flew on Thursday to the United States for medical checks, state-run media reported, just months after he ascended the throne. State-run KUNA news agency described the purpose of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah’s visit to the U.S. as “the usual medical check-ups,” without elaborating. After his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, fell ill last summer, a U.S. Air Force C-17 flying hospital ferried him to Rochester, Minnesota, home of the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic, where he later died.

  • IFC backs Bolt with $24M to expand its transportation network in emerging markets

    Bolt, an Uber competitor that is building an international on-demand network of services to transport people, food and other items in cars, scooters and bikes across Europe and Africa, has picked up some strategic funding today to continue expanding its business in emerging markets. The International Finance Corporation, a division of the World Bank, is investing €20 million ($24 million) in the Tallinn, Estonia-based startup to open up more services across Eastern Europe and Africa, with a specific mention of more services in Ukraine and Nigeria, two of those regions' biggest economies, and more innovative services to target demographic groups that might be under-represented or under-served, such as women.

  • Belarusian opposition leader expects new wave of protests

    Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expects mass protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to start up again in the spring and to be more organised than last year. Speaking to Reuters on a visit to Finland, Tsikhanouskaya said a majority of Belarusians still thought Lukashenko should step down and they had spent the winter getting organised. "The chair under Lukashenko is shaking," she said.

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • Lebanese anger at economy grows as political deadlock persists

    Protesters blocked some roadways in Lebanon for a second day on Wednesday after the currency's fall to a new low further enraged a population long horrified by the country's financial meltdown. In the past year, Lebanon has been through a popular uprising against its political leaders, the bankruptcy of the state and banking system, a COVID-19 pandemic and, in August, a huge blast that killed 200 people and destroyed parts of Beirut. The financial crisis has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and locked people out of their bank deposits.

  • For this community, trees bring more than shade. They represent justice.

    In Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, residents banded together to oppose a road project that would cut down cherished trees.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Police and the FBI are on high alert over a 'possible plot to breach the Capitol' as a QAnon conspiracy theory about March 4 being the 'true inauguration day' looms

    Capitol Police said they have made "significant security upgrades" ahead of March 4 to prepare for any demonstrations or violence.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Wall Street ends lower as Apple and Tesla retreat

    Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the U.S. Congress to approve another stimulus package. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.3 billion shares, compared with the 14.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

  • Dr. Fauci donated his personal 3-D model of coronavirus to the Smithsonian

    The donation came as the museum honoured the public health expert

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.

  • Former Trump appointees say they’re still waiting on their vacation payouts

    Some former political appointees say they were promised lump-sum payouts and are now struggling to pay rent.

  • Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

    During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.