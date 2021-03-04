Axios Today podcast: Decoding diplomacy with Iran

The Biden administration has been making overtures to Iran in an effort to negotiate a path back to the 2015 nuclear deal that the Trump administration pulled out of. But the diplomatic dance the two countries have entered seems to be moving in circles.

Plus, the Biden administration’s plan to fight domestic terrorism.

And, how professional working parents are finally getting help from their employers.

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid, Glen Johnson and Erica Pandey

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

