Axios Today podcast: The failure to vaccinate the world

Almost 1 out of 2 Americans have had their first dose of vaccination against COVID-19. Compare that to 1 in 10 for the rest of the world. In the U.K. where second doses have been delayed, a newer variant is starting to outpace others.

Plus, President Biden plans to meet with Vladimir Putin.

And, new polling on how Americans view the fight for racial justice.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Zach Basu, and Margaret Talev.

