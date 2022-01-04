Axios Today podcast: The latest on the Jan. 6 investigations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It's been almost a year since supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Since then, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people in connection with the deadly insurrection. We catch you up quick on where things stand now with both the congressional and federal investigations.

  • Plus, wireless providers vs. the FAA over 5G.

  • And, Florida’s record-breaking COVID case count.

Guests: Axios' Andrew Solender, Selene San Felice and Margaret Harding McGill.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Sabeena Singhani and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper:

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Transcript

INTRO

NIALA: Good morning! Welcome to Axios Today!

It’s Tuesday, January 4th. I’m Niala Boodhoo.

Here’s how we’re making you smarter today: wireless providers vs the FAA over 5G. Plus, Florida’s record breaking covid case count.

But first, today’s One Big Thing: the latest on the Jan. 6 investigations.

If you can believe it, it's been almost a year since supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Since then, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people in connection with the deadly insurrection. We wanted to catch you up quick on where things stand now with both the Congressional and federal investigations. Andrew Solender covers Capitol Hill for Axios. Hey Andrew.

ANDREW SOLENDER: Hey, how's it going?

NIALA: Andrew, hundreds of people were charged with various crimes. Can you tell us what those crimes range from?

ANDREW: So the vast majority of people who have been charged for their role in the Capitol attack have been charged with trespassing on federal property. That is a charge that's been levied against roughly 650 of the 720 people who have been charged so far. The second most common charge is assaulting a police officer. That's a charge that has been made against around a third of the Capitol rioters. Various other charges involve bringing a deadly weapon onto federal property, assaulting a police officer with a federal weapon. And so far, the consequences for those have ranged from probation to fines to five years in prison for one Florida man who was charged with assaulting a police officer and various other crimes.

NIALA: So Andrew, there's actually two federal investigations going on here. Can you explain that?

ANDREW: Yes, so the DOJ investigation is primarily focused on prosecuting the individual rioters. And that narrow scope led members of Congress and others to call for a more comprehensive investigation that would cover issues like the events surrounding the attack, the allegations of election fraud, and, you know, the role that the federal government played, that former president Donald Trump and his allies played, and that potentially members of Congress played in the run-up to the attack.

NIALA: What we've actually seen from this committee is that it's actually used subpoenas to gather a lot of this information. Who have they gone after and what have we learned from that?

ANDREW: So they've subpoenaed a few dozen witnesses. The list includes former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who has been referred to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress and could potentially face prison time because he refused to comply with the subpoena. Same goes for Mark Meadows, who was just referred last year. The subpoenas are basically an effort by the committee to sort of expediently get as much testimony as they can as fast as they can. I think a big takeaway of that is that if Republicans win the House in 2022, it's very likely that they would shut down this committee and the committee is trying to get as much as they possibly can before November 2022, so that they can have as comprehensive a report as possible before then.

NIALA: Andrew Solender covers Capitol Hill for Axios. Thanks Andrew.

ANDREW: Thank you.

NIALA: In 15 seconds we’re back with the latest on COVID in Florida.

[ad break]

NIALA: Welcome back to Axios Today. I'm Niala Boodhoo. Florida broke its single day record for new COVID cases on New Year's Eve with almost 76,000 cases. I'm in my hometown of Miami right now. I'm going to be working from Florida all this month and helping out family. And, in Miami, I've seen people lined up for COVID tests at sites all across the city. But, as things worsen across Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has been pretty quiet about the pandemic. He did speak yesterday, and Axios Tampa Bay reporter Selene San Felice has been watching this all. Hey, Selene.

SELENE SAN FELICE: Hey!

NIALA: Selene, what's going on with governor Ron DeSantis right now?

SELENE: So a few things have happened over the holidays. I mean, he's a really controversial leader, so eyes are always on him nationwide. And he was criticized for not giving press conferences and talking to the media or making any public appearances during the holidays. In that time, you know, cases really ramped up with Omicron and testing shortages started. Monday was actually the first day he spoke in almost three weeks to the press about coronavirus and what he's doing right now.

NIALA: And what did he say?

SELENE: So he was actually mostly focused on the shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments, which Governor DeSantis is demanding that the government provide more of those treatments to Florida. Moreso on those treatments than things like vaccination. I mean, I don't think vaccination was mentioned almost at all. Uh, and in terms of the testing shortages, Governor DeSantis blamed the federal government and said that it is not in his control. And so he is essentially waiting for the federal government to release more tests.

NIALA: What are local leaders saying about this? What are you hearing, for example, about what's happening in Tampa both on the ground, as well as what local political leadership says they want from the governor.

SELENE: Testing in Tampa has definitely been an issue. The Associated Press reported that three people collapsed while waiting in line for testing right before New Year's Eve. And people like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running against DeSantis for governor, have criticized him and, and said, you know, that he's not doing enough. What I think we really need to watch right now is hospitalization rates. I mean, obviously cases in Tampa are surging, but life here is pretty much, the way it's always been. People are still out celebrating, doing things. Uh, the only difference is, you know, if you need a test, you're going to find a hard time getting one.

NIALA: Selene San Felice is an Axios Tampa Bay reporter. Thanks Selene.

SELENE: Thank you so much.

NIALA: Cell phone companies and airlines have been in a big fight lately over 5G network deployment. It had been planned to start last month, but the FAA says this next generation of wireless networks could cause signal interference and result in canceled flights. Axios’ Washington-based tech policy reporter, Margaret Harding McGill is here to explain all of this.

Margaret, this sounds serious if it involves air-crafts. What specifically are these safety concerns around interference?

MARGARET HARDING MCGILL: Basically, for 5G, there's this new swath of airwaves that the carriers are very excited about because they're valuable. They can carry a lot of data over good distances very quickly. Now, the issue is, they're on a frequency band that is close to a frequency band that is used by some aircraft equipment which help planes land. And so the concern is will those signals somehow interfere with the radio equipment that the planes are using.

NIALA: And that actually led transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to ask Verizon and AT&T to postpone deployment of 5G?

MARGARET: Yes. So AT&T and Verizon were planning to light up 5G using this particular band of airwaves on December 5th. And there were concerns about it, so they held off for 30 days. And then on New Year's Eve, Pete Buttigieg and the FAA administrator asked AT&T and Verizon for another two-week delay and to create these kinds of buffer zones around priority airports.

NIALA: So Margaret you reported initially AT&T and Verizon refused to delay beyond January 5th, but last night it sounds like they finally agreed?

MARGARET: That's right. Late Monday night, both AT&T and Verizon said that they would in fact, delay deployment of their 5G services and this ban's for two weeks as the Secretary Buttigieg had requested. Now, they also said that they intend to create these protection zones around airports.

That it's not exactly what the secretary wanted but what their plan would do is not light up their signals along the runway. And the idea there would be that this would protect against any possible interference. And they agreed to do that for the next six months as the FAA will study this issue.

NIALA: Margaret Harding McGill covers tech policy for Axios from Washington DC. Thanks Margaret.

MARGARET: Thank you.

NIALA: One last story for you today: A California jury yesterday found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of four out of eleven counts of conspiracy and fraud. Holmes is the founder and former CEO of the blood-testing company Theranos, at one point valued at more than 9 billion dollars. She was accused of misleading investors about what her technology could actually do. In Silicon Valley, cases and convictions like this are rare, and Holmes could face 20 years in prison when sentenced.

And that’s all we’ve got for you today! I’m Niala Boodhoo - thanks for listening - stay safe and we’ll see you back here tomorrow morning.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lucid Stock Jumped 9% Today

    Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) soared the first trading day of 2022, gaining as much as 9.2% as of 2:45 p.m. ET Jan. 3. Leading EV makers just announced their latest monthly delivery numbers, but none could come even close to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) performance. Tesla didn't just deliver a record number of 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter but crushed analysts' estimates by a huge margin.

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • California Deputy DA Who Fought Vaccine Mandate Dies Abruptly After Falling Ill With COVID at Age 46

    via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted

  • Rep. Thompson confirms insurrectionists had communications with members of Congress

    The chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirmed to MSNBC’s Chuck […] The post Rep. Thompson confirms insurrectionists had communications with members of Congress appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texas attorney general appeals ruling he can't prosecute election fraud

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has appealed a recent court decision prohibiting his office from prosecuting election cases."The Texas Attorney General has had the authority to prosecute certain election law violations for 70 years," the motion filed Sunday said. "The Court's decision misinterprets constitutional text, breaks with Supreme Court precedent, is inconsistent with its own precedent, and creates a complicated structure in which...

  • Trump and His Children Refuse to Be Deposed in Tax Dodging Investigation

    ALEX EDELMANThe Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General related to the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning.

  • Letters to the Editor: Think before leaving California for Nashville, says an ex-Tennessean

    A reader who left Nashville for Pasadena warns that the tax-averse will be disappointed, and the trendy downtown area is crowded with bar-hoppers.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says the January 6 committee has 'firsthand testimony' that Ivanka Trump tried 'at least twice' to get her father to stop the Capitol riot

    Cheney said "members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television to tell people to stop" as Trump watched the riots from the dining room.

  • Ted Cruz floats Biden impeachment if GOP takes back House

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview Monday that it is likely that Republicans will win back the House in 2022, and said if they do, they will probably consider impeaching President Biden.

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Blue states ask Supreme Court to hear challenge to SALT cap

    Four Democratic-leaning northeastern states are asking the Supreme Court to hear a case challenging the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction created by Republicans' 2017 tax law.New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland filed their petition to the high court after a federal appeals court ruled against them in October."I am proud we are taking this issue to the Supreme Court to continue to fight on behalf of New York taxpayers,"...

  • Russian tech tycoon extradited to US over 'election hacking' claims

    A Russian tech tycoon extradited to the United States on securities fraud charges is being targeted because US authorities believe he has knowledge of high-profile Russian espionage operations, his lawyer has claimed.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

    Congresswoman claimed data showed Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe

  • Lauren Boebert Jumps To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense Over Twitter Ban And It Doesn’t Go Well

    Critics pointed out the flaws with the Colorado Republican’s defense of her fellow far-right extremist.

  • Queen of Corruption Imelda Marcos Expected to Return to the Presidential Palace

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c

  • 'Happy New Year A**hole': Michael Cohen Taunts After Bill Barr Served Lawsuit Papers

    Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.

  • The next US civil war is already here – we just refuse to see it

    The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions On the edge of civil war? The political problems are both structural and immediate, the crisis both long-standing and accelerating. Illustration: Anthony Gerace/The Guardian Nobody wants what’s coming, so nobody wants to see what’s coming. On the eve of the first civil war, the most intelligent, the most informed, the most dedicated people in the United States co