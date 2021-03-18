Axios Today podcast: The murders in Atlanta

Axios
·1 min read

A man has been arrested and charged after a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people. Six of the victims were identified as Asian and seven were women.

The gunman told police he had a “sex addiction” and the murders were not racially motivated. But his confession has done nothing to quiet fears and anxieties of Asian Americans.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Plus, in the race to get all adults vaccinated, are the most vulnerable being left behind?

  • And, Volkswagen takes on Tesla.

Guests: Axios' Shawna Chen, Joann Muller and Caitlin Owens.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Justin Kaufmann, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories