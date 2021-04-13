Axios Today podcast: Police call Daunte Wright killing accidental

Yesterday, police said the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, outside Minneapolis Sunday appeared to have accidentally pulled out her gun instead of a Taser.

Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

  • Plus, tensions between Israel and Iran put pressure on the US.

  • And, how one failed union vote against Amazon will shape big tech companies.

Guests: Axios' Torey Van Oot, Barak Ravid and Ina Fried.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Justin Kaufmann, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sabeena Singhani, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin, and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

