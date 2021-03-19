Axios Today podcast: Responding to the Atlanta shootings

Axios
·1 min read

The country continues to mourn the eight people who were killed in this week’s shootings at three separate spas in the Atlanta area.

  • Plus, the first public spat between President Biden and Vladmir Putin.

  • And, a modified March Madness gets underway in Indianapolis.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Jeff Tracy

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Justin Kaufmann, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

