Axios Today podcast: Russia orders troops into Eastern Ukraine

  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine. Many European and several African countries, in addition to the U.S., have condemned this as a violation of international law and a direct threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

  Plus, dropping COVID mandates.

  And, why your next job interview could be with a robot.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Chelsea Cirruzzo, and Joann Muller.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

    World leaders condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and prepared Tuesday to hit his administration with sanctions as he heightened fears of war with legislation that would allow the deployment of troops to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine. From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders condemned Putin's recognition of the two pro-Russia regions and order to send troops there. A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin late Monday did not say if Russian troops were on the move, and it cast his order as an effort to “maintain peace.”

    The darker area shows the rebel-held regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, that Putin recognized. Data: Mapbox/OSCE. Map: Will Chase/AxiosIn a stunning, historically revisionist national address Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Ukraine has no right to be its own country — and that it's Moscow's duty to protect Russian speakers in Ukrainian territory from a supposed deadly threat posed by Kyiv.Why it matters: Putin's formal recognition of two pro-Russian breakaway regions in e

    SERGEY BOBOKRussian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian “peacekeeping” troops to the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after unilaterally declaring that the two chunks of Eastern Ukraine should be considered independent states.The dramatic escalation, which many fear could lead to all-out war, followed an address to his nation on Monday, in which the Russian president formally announced “the immediate recognition” of the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk—which stretch

    Only days ago the U.S. approved a new package of arms sales to Taiwan. It included upgrades to Patriot air-defense missile systems. Now comes China's response. On Monday (February 21) Beijing said it was imposing sanctions on defense contractors Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. It's least the third time the country has penalised the firms, though no details were given of the latest measures. China said it had to act after the latest deal undermined "peace and stability" in the region. It regards the island as a breakaway province that must accept Chinese sovereignty. Beijing has never renounced the possibility of using force to achieve that goal. Over the past two years it has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on the island's government. Now the effects of the sanctions may be largely symbolic, as the U.S. does not sell arms to China. However, Washington is legally bound to provide Taiwan with the means to self-defense, and its weapons sales always spark Chinese anger.

    Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel's latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel's coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean. The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a combative, hourlong address on Monday that he will recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.The latest: In a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Putin ordered the Russian military to conduct "peacekeeping operations" in the occupied Ukrainian territories.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell fired from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but caused no casualties. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident, which took place at a moment of extreme tension between the two countries as Russia continues to deny statements from the United States and its allies that it could invade Ukraine at any time. "At 9:50 a.m. (0650 GMT) an unidentified projectile fired from Ukrainian territory completely destroyed a service point of the FSB border guards in the Rostov region, located about 150 metres away from the Russia-Ukraine border," the FSB said in a statement.

    No insignia were visible, but the appearance of the vehicles came hours after Putin signed friendship treaties with the two separatist regions and ordered Russian troops to deploy on what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation.Reuters reporters in Donetsk had not seen tanks on the streets in previous days.

    "We are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, we will not concede anything to anyone," he said.