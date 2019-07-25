Axis Bank Limited (NSE:AXISBANK): Are Analysts Bullish?

In June 2019, Axis Bank Limited (NSE:AXISBANK) announced its most recent earnings update, which indicated that the company experienced a substantial tailwind, more than doubling its earnings from the prior year. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view Axis Bank's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings climbing by a significant 99%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to ₹176b by 2022.

While it’s useful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial evaluating the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Axis Bank's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 36%. This means that, we can anticipate Axis Bank will grow its earnings by 36% every year for the next few years.

