Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited's (NYSE:AXS) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that AXIS Capital Holdings' (NYSE:AXS) stock increased by 9.3% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on AXIS Capital Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AXIS Capital Holdings is:

11% = US$619m ÷ US$5.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

AXIS Capital Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, AXIS Capital Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. This certainly adds some context to AXIS Capital Holdings' moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing AXIS Capital Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AXIS Capital Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AXIS Capital Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

AXIS Capital Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 48%, which implies that it retains the remaining 52% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, AXIS Capital Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with AXIS Capital Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

