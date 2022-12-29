Axis Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:AXREIT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 5.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Axis Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:AXREIT). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Axis Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Axis Real Estate Investment Trust is:

9.0% = RM230m ÷ RM2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Axis Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Axis Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.3% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by Axis Real Estate Investment Trust. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 17% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AXREIT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Axis Real Estate Investment Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Axis Real Estate Investment Trust has a high three-year median payout ratio of 73%. This means that it has only 27% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Moreover, Axis Real Estate Investment Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 98% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Axis Real Estate Investment Trust has some positive aspects to its business. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

