Is AxoGen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Being Overpaid?

Karen Zaderej has been the CEO of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) since 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for AxoGen

How Does Karen Zaderej's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, AxoGen, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$322m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.7m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$575k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$200m to US$800m. The median total CEO compensation was US$2.1m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 23% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 77% of the pie. It's interesting to note that AxoGen allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

Thus we can conclude that Karen Zaderej receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to AxoGen, Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at AxoGen, below.

NasdaqCM:AXGN CEO Compensation April 12th 2020 More

Is AxoGen, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, AxoGen, Inc. has shrunk earnings per share by 22% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 27%.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has AxoGen, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 28% over three years, some AxoGen, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by AxoGen, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. On another note, we've spotted 3 warning signs for AxoGen that investors should look into moving forward.