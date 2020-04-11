Axolot Solutions Holding (STO:AXOLOT) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Axolot Solutions Holding (STO:AXOLOT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

See our latest analysis for Axolot Solutions Holding

How Long Is Axolot Solutions Holding's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Axolot Solutions Holding last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth kr20m. Importantly, its cash burn was kr29m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of December 2019. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

OM:AXOLOT Historical Debt April 11th 2020 More

How Is Axolot Solutions Holding's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Axolot Solutions Holding doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just kr2.1m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 39%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Axolot Solutions Holding makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Axolot Solutions Holding To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Axolot Solutions Holding shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Axolot Solutions Holding's cash burn of kr29m is about 77% of its kr38m market capitalisation. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

How Risky Is Axolot Solutions Holding's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Axolot Solutions Holding's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash burn relative to its market cap, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. While not as bad as its cash burn relative to its market cap, its increasing cash burn is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. On another note, Axolot Solutions Holding has 6 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) we think you should know about.