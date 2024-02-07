Axon can't bully Scottsdale into building nearly 2,000 apartments near our homes

A groundswell of opposition is rising against Axon’s rezoning request to build a whopping 1,975 apartments and a 425-room hotel on state land it purchased to build its new headquarters at Hayden Road and Loop 101.

That opposition to the largest apartment proposal in Scottsdale history includes those of us who live in nearby Stonebrook II.

Axon is attempting to strong-arm the city into granting their rezoning request by threatening the company will go elsewhere if the request is denied.

But this proposal is bad for neighborhoods, the city and our schools. They should not be held hostage by the threats of a large corporation.

Axon paid less for land without housing

Three years ago, Axon said during city hearings about its new headquarters that the company would develop the remaining acreage as a corporate campus within the existing light industrial/office zoning.

Now, Axon has changed its tune and wants a rezoning of the remaining land to build high-density apartments, a hotel and other commercial spaces. That’s completely contrary to the existing zoning.

And right next to a single-family community! If this apartment city is allowed in our neighborhood, it could happen to your neighborhood, too.

Axon purchased the 74-acre parcel in a state trust land auction in 2020 for $49 million to build their new headquarters, which will use about half of the acreage.

The land is zoned for light industrial/office use with a specific prohibition for residential use and was priced accordingly by the State Land Trust’s appraisal.

If the land had been zoned for residential use, It could have sold for as much as $150 million, based on comparable sales of residential development in the area. Importantly, proceeds of State Trust Land sales go to Arizona K-12 schools.

Don't sacrifice Scottsdale's core character

The Scottsdale Planning Commission chided Axon at a hearing in January for an incomplete filing and told the company to update its request with information on such critical issues as water use.

Water consumption under the rezoning, according to the city’s own water administrator, could be 10 times or more than light industrial use — at a time when Arizona faces a worsening water crisis. What you just read is not a typo.

We are not opposed to Taser-manufacturer Axon or its already approved new headquarters. We value our Arizona-based businesses and residents who are here because they want to be here.

But we should not have to sacrifice the character of Scottsdale, its neighborhoods or revenues for public schools to keep Axon or any other business here.

We are the single-family home community that would suffer most from this rezoning. Our property values would plummet, we would lose the quiet enjoyment of our homes and apartment dwellers would peer into our living rooms and bedrooms.

Already swamped north Scottsdale streets would be flooded with thousands more cars daily.

Many residents believe Scottsdale has already gone too far with big development. Much of that development occurred under a previous City Council, and it appears many on the current council are less than gung-ho for outsized projects. (The request could go to the council in March.)

We are committed to this battle to save our homes for which we have worked so hard. The Scottsdale Airport Commission has already unanimously voted against the development.

The rezoning request is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda on Valentine’s Day. We ask that you stand with us against a sweetheart deal for Axon.

Susan McGarry is president of the 174-home Scottsdale Stonebrook II HOA. Share your thoughts at scottsdalestonebrookII@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale cannot let Axon build 2,000 apartments near our homes