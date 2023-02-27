Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rose in Q4 on Revenue Guidance

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s performance was flat compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter. The fund (institutional shares) returned 0.22% compared to the benchmark return of 4.13%. The fund (institutional shares) fell by 35.12% for the full year compared to a 26.36% decline for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is a conducted energy devices manufacturer. On February 24, 2023, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) stock closed at $193.55 per share. One-month return of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was 1.09%, and its shares gained 38.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has a market capitalization of $13.774 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund made the following comment about Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON), a public safety-focused technology company, rose during the quarter following a strong earnings report in which full-year revenue guidance was raised. Notable strength in the Axon Cloud segment reflects increased domestic demand for software-heavy premium integrated bundles. We believe the company has a line of sight to a more than 20% average annual revenue growth, an improving margin profile with software solutions growth, and the potential to become the dominant ecosystem in the public safety space."

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 38 hedge fund portfolios held Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter.

