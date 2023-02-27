Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rose in Q4 on Revenue Guidance

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s performance was flat compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter. The fund (institutional shares) returned 0.22% compared to the benchmark return of 4.13%. The fund (institutional shares) fell by 35.12% for the full year compared to a 26.36% decline for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is a conducted energy devices manufacturer. On February 24, 2023, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) stock closed at $193.55 per share. One-month return of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was 1.09%, and its shares gained 38.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has a market capitalization of $13.774 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund made the following comment about Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON), a public safety-focused technology company, rose during the quarter following a strong earnings report in which full-year revenue guidance was raised. Notable strength in the Axon Cloud segment reflects increased domestic demand for software-heavy premium integrated bundles. We believe the company has a line of sight to a more than 20% average annual revenue growth, an improving margin profile with software solutions growth, and the potential to become the dominant ecosystem in the public safety space."

Copyright: aijohn784 / 123RF Stock Photo

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 38 hedge fund portfolios held Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in another article and shared Conestoga Capital Advisors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    Warren Buffett makes a lot of money each year from dividends. As a case in point, he noted in last year's letter written to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders that one stock (Apple) paid $785 million in dividends in 2021 all by itself.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These Solar Stocks — Here’s Why You Should Follow

    Supply chain snags have been the bane of many industries over the last couple of years and you can add the solar segment to the list of those affected. That said, while costs of solar materials have seesawed as a result, that hasn’t affected demand, which last year increased significantly and is expected to further rise this year. The industry also stands to gain from supportive policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and t

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • Warren Buffett's, Bill Ackman's, and Michael Burry's Portfolios All Have 1 Thing In Common

    Buffett, Ackman, and Burry are all expert stock pickers who have developed a reputation for outsmarting the market.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • Salesforce and billionaire Marc Benioff face a defining moment: Morning Brief

    Leadership is being questioned and the stakes are high.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.

  • 12 High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 high growth healthcare stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy. The healthcare sector proved its mettle in 2022. When the broader stock market was in turmoil, major healthcare companies, including Cardinal Health, McKesson […]

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $3,000 Into $84,000 With Next to No Effort

    The stock market can be intimidating at times, but investing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate long-term wealth. You also don't need to be a rich or experienced investor to start making money in the stock market.

  • 3 Stocks Down at Least 25% to Buy Now

    These three companies are down big from all-time highs, but are raring to go when the next bull market begins.