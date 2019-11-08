Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 167% Share Price Gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) which saw its share price drive 167% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 2.5% higher than it was a week ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Axon Enterprise's earnings per share are down 5.5% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, Axon Enterprise's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 23% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AAXN Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Axon Enterprise shareholders gained a total return of 3.5% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 22% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

