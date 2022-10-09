Axon Enterprise's (NASDAQ:AXON) five-year earnings growth trails the massive shareholder returns

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) share price. It's 403% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 28% over the last quarter.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Axon Enterprise moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Axon Enterprise's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Axon Enterprise shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 38%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Axon Enterprise better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Axon Enterprise (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

