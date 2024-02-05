Axon tycoon talks, but plan wobbles

Feb. 5—It's not much to look at.

The scrubby 74 acres just off the Loop 101 and Hayden Road in North Scottsdale Axon purchased four years ago at a state auction are hardly impressive.

But what the Taser-making giant wants to do with this land is extraordinary, perhaps even far-fetched.

Indeed, a toppled portable toilet in an area where Axon wants to build one of four apartment buildings is a fitting metaphor for hometown tycoon Rick Smith's upturned plans thus far.

Axon was excoriated at a pair of public meetings last month.

First, the Airport Advisory Commission unanimously rejected Axon's plans for nearly 2,000 apartments and a hotel.

Then, the Planning Commission essentially told Smith and Axon — which has annual sales of $1.5 billion — to do their homework and come back with a better traffic and water plan.

Though the commissioners' flaying echoed what neighbors in the Stonebrook community have been howling for months, commissions only provide "recommendations."

The ultimate say on Axon's plan belongs to Scottsdale City Council.

And several members sound more repulsed than attracted.

Asked for a response to Axon's plan, one council member offered three words:

"No (expletive) way."

Another was more diplomatic. "I don't think Axon has done a very good job explaining its benefits to Scottsdale residents," the second council member said.

"It's just too big," a third summarized Axon's idea for a live-work-play corporate campus. "Way too big."

The council members gave these comments to the Progress under the condition they would not be attributed — and with the understanding that they have not made up their minds on how they will vote on Axon's rezoning request.

Two crucial items needed for Axon's plan were originally on the council's Feb. 6 agenda.

But after the Planning Commission voted for Axon to fix major problems with its plan and return Feb. 14, Smith's company will likely slide offthis week's City Council agenda for a future meeting.

Tycoon talks

According to its presentation at the Jan. 24 Planning Commission, "In 2020, Axon requested and received approval to rezone the approximately 74-acre site ... to accommodate an increased building height."

Last month, however, Axon — which has made a fortune for Smith manufacturing and selling nonlethal Taser stun guns and police body cameras — submitted a drastically revised plan:

"Axon is proposing an expansion of its facilities into a true corporate campus including the approved world-class employment center and requested mixed-use component.

"Attracting quality candidates for employment includes providing conveniently located housing and commercial amenities like restaurants and retail."

During the public comments section of the Planning Commission meeting, several neighbors battled back against that leviathan plan.

In one moment, neighbor Michael Zanders made a point of congratulating the Axon founder for building a global giant and "making the country safe."

"Mr. Smith, congratulations on what you've done — and your employees should be pleased to work at a company like Axon."

"However, you're not an apartment developer," Zanders said, to chuckles.

Local gallery owner Bob Pejman also praised Smith's business acumen — but said Axon's plan would be trounced if put on a ballot.

Pejman scoffed at Smith's idea of building apartments within walking distance of where employees would work.

"This is looking like a North Korean development," Pejman scoffed.

While several others howled against Axon's plans, some praised Smith's visionary live-work-play idea.

Mixed in with the two dozen was an eye-popping public speaker: The Axon big gun.

Or, perhaps better put, the big Taser.

Curiously, Smith opted to follow the 3-minute limit of public comments, instead of joining in his attorney's much-longer presentation to the commission.

Smith's comments were brief, crisp — and, when alluding to Pejman's biting sarcasm, showed he is ready to fire back at critics.

Raised in Scottsdale, Smith began his comments with a narrative of how he started Taser in a Tucson garage.

Later, he returned to his hometown with his flourishing company.

"I love Scottsdale," Smith gushed. "It's my favorite place."

While boasting of Axon being "the fastest-growing company on the S&P 500," he quickly added "the biggest challenge we have is getting people to want to come to Arizona. Arizona's not seen as a tech center, per se, and we had to open an office in Scottsdale."

He said Axon battles for talent with Google, Microsoft and other tech giants who "have a walking district."

"This is going to be a big strolling area where we're doing this specifically to attract people who want to come and live here and not have to drive to work. I mean, imagine if we didn't have people that could walk to work, there'd have to be hundreds or thousands of cars driving and parking there every day."

He closed with a veiled threat:

"If we don't do it here, we're going to continue to grow — we'll just do it in Seattle, Atlanta."

Then, as a postscript, he shot back at Pejman:

"If we're allowed to build this, I look forward to inviting you all over," Smith said. "I think you'll be surprised. We're not building anything for North Korea."

Traffic and water questions

While the Notorious B.I.G. used to rap about "mo' money, mo' problems," Axon's plans are summarized by critics as "more people, more traffic."

The details of what Smith promised will be "something wonderful" are included in Axon's lengthy rezoning application.

The narrative underscores the company's impact on the city, insisting "the economic development significance cannot be overstated — by allowing Axon to expand its current nearby facility, which it has long since outgrown, Scottsdale is able to bring Axon's World Headquarters Campus to the city and consolidate functions and uses from other locations outside of Scottsdale."

If it is permitted to build the campus, Axon promises to "consolidate its various Valley-wide facilities into the Scottsdale location and Axon will be able to grow its employment base in the city."

Tucked deep below the rosy portrait painted by the project narrative, huge chunks of the Axon application confirm what Stonebrookers have been crying out to city officials about for months.

According to a traffic analysis submitted by the firm CivTech in December, the roads around Axon currently "operate with acceptable levels of service" — a level of service of "D" or better.

But with all of Axon's proposed developments, it said intersections in its area would fall to "E or worse."

Commissioner George Ertel summarized the analysis as giving Axon's traffic plan failing grades.

"Some intersections will be degraded ... Maybe you can bring the E's and F's up to a D," Ertel suggested.

Ertel was joined by several others on the board who demanded Axon huddle with the city and Arizona Department of Transportation to try to alleviate a potential traffic nightmare.

Concerning another crucial issue, Axon did about as well as Marlon Brando on the water front.

Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale Water's executive director, was asked by Planning commissioners about Axon's water plan.

"The applicant has not done their water appendix," he responded. "So I have incomplete data."

Biesemeyer said the original plan called for a "light industrial use" of about 60,000 gallons per day.

"They're likely to use a factor of 10 more than that" with the new plan for some 2,000 apartments, he said.

"But I don't have the facts to make a judgment," he added.

An apologetic Charles Huellmantel chimed in at that point.

"We thought we'd provided that," the Axon attorney said. "Obviously we didn't."

He promised to deliver the appendix promptly.

Neighbors push back

In water terms, Axon faces a wave of opposition.

Axon's application includes a summary of its June 23, 2023, open house at its headquarters.

"A few attendees expressed excitement about the Axon expansion, specifically the retail components. A number of attendees expressed concerns about height, density and traffic," the Axon document states.

"Some attendees asked questions related to traffic circulation, pedestrian safety and ingress/egress into the neighborhood and campus."

While accurate, the notes hardly capture the emotion of the meeting, where the plans were met by groans, gasps and cries of "Oh, my God!"

On the 180th page of Axon's 225-page application, an email to Axon included in the application packet hints at some of the anger of neighbors.

"Here is my opinion on your request to change our neighborhood. You have been less than forthcoming, and flat out disrespectful," Irene Bucior wrote.

"We, at Scottsdale Stonebrook II, want to SAVE our neighborhood from your invasive plan. You have total disregard for our wellbeing and I don't know how you look at yourself in the mirror. Shame on you."

Two pages later is an email from Rosemary Catroppa, another Stonebrook resident, said she left the open house feeling like it was "just protocol so Axon could check it off the list before submitting a formal proposal."

Also included in the packet was Kathleen Clifford's Jan. 8 email, calling Axon's rezoning attempt "bait and switch"

At the planning meeting, several residents of the Stonebrook community next to Axon showed the anger they expressed at the open house has been brewing for six months.

Leading the way was Susan McGarry, president of the Scottsdale Stonebrook II HOA, a community of 174 homes.

McGarry said the extraordinary density would bring a tangle of traffic and plunge home values.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the Planning Commission and the City Council will ultimately deny Axon's requests," she said.

"The fact alone that Axon is asking to rezone the property to a use prohibited by its purchase agreement is an excessive request that would have serious implications for our property values."

Rezoning request delayed

Axon was scheduled to go before the Airport and Planning commission in the fall — until a whistleblower protested to city officials, stating Axon's residential plans was prohibited by the zoning and development agreements it signed with the city and state.

After a stern warning from the city attorney in the wake of the whistleblower's detailed emails, Axon was promptly yanked off agendas.

Then, in mid-December, Axon tried again, resubmitting its plans with an email from the state land department giving the company permission to pursue rezoning with the city.

At the Jan. 24 meeting, Planning Commissioner Christian Serena emphasized the state "prohibited" residential development when it sold 74 acres to Axon, Commissioner Barney Gonzales asked if the state land department should receive "retroactive payments."

"We have agreed with the state land department if this (rezoning request) is approved, we will provide an additional sum," Huelmantel, the Axon attorney, told the commission.

"And we're working on documenting that."