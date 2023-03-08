Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2023

Raymond Cohen: Thanks, Neil. I'd like to welcome everyone joining this afternoon's call. So our fourth quarter of 2022 and the financial results were nothing short of outstanding. Axonics generated record revenue of $86 million, an increase of 62% compared to the prior year period. This marked the third quarter in a row in which our revenue has grown at least 50% year-over-year. More specifically, sacral neuromodulation revenue was $70.3 million, an increase of 58% compared to the prior year period. This record level of revenue is being driven by a combination of higher utilization of our SNM systems in existing accounts and the addition of new accounts. Bulkamid revenue was $15.6 million, representing an increase of 79% compared to the prior year period.

Record results were driven by solid reorder rates from existing accounts and the onboarding of new customers. Our gross margin hit a new high watermark of 73.3% in the fourth quarter. We also generated $10 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter as we continue to benefit from the operating leverage inherent in our business model. Dan will discuss our financial performance and outlook in further detail in his prepared remarks. I would now like to provide a few updates on sales, marketing, and product development initiatives. In 2022, the launch of our long-lived F15 recharge-free system completed our sacral neuromodulation portfolio. We captured a high share of wallet in existing accounts and activated new competitive accounts. From the time of our U.S. commercial launch in late 2019, we have continually enhanced the value proposition Axonics offers to our customers and we now have nearly 1,000 physicians in the United States implanting Axonics SNM systems.

In addition, we acquired Bulkamid, our unique hydrogel for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence. We're the only company that offers solutions for all forms of bladder and bowel incontinence, be it urgency - for urgency, frequency, stress, or fecal incontinence. We have grown our U.S. field team in therapy support specialist group to provide best-in-class service and support to physicians and their patients. We have invested in a multi-channel DTC campaign to reduce stigma and increased public awareness that incontinence is not normal and then the symptoms can be treated with advanced therapies. We also launched a call center to assist in connecting people who have incontinence to specialists in their local community. We have conducted numerous medical education seminars for physicians and their clinical staff on sacral neuromodulation implanting best practices and how to improve navigating patients through the care pathway.

We've hosted dozens of physicians at our headquarters in Irvine to meet with the senior management, tour our manufacturing facility to see firsthand the care and quality that goes into making our products, and of course, to discuss how we can ensure that more of their patients are getting the long-lasting efficacious symptom relief that they deserve. Physicians are seeing Axonics act like the market leader. We have demonstrated our commitment to this category, and it is clear that Axonics has been causing the matter of the U.S. sacral neuromodulation market expanding significantly since our entry into the U.S. market just a few years ago. More specifically, based on external definitive healthcare claims data and the limited directional information from our SNM competitor that they disclosed, we estimate that the U.S. sacral neuromodulation market compounded at an annual growth rate of 18% from 2019 to 2021 and 14% from 2019 to 2022, consistent with the mid-teens outlook we projected going all the way back to the time of our IPO.

It's important to note that this level of growth was generated in the midst of a global pandemic and widespread staffing shortages that you have heard many physicians and management teams discuss previously. As it pertains to 2022 specifically, we understand that Analyst had pegged U.S. market growth at 6% for this year - for last year. I want to provide some important context to that figure. First, there was significant disruption and an adverse impact from Omicron, i.e., COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2022, so much so that the overall market is estimated to have contracted by 5% in that period. If we exclude the first quarter due to Omicron and just look at the last three quarters of 2022, the U.S. sacral neuromodulation market grew approximately 10% year-on-year during that period.

And perhaps most encouraging is that the market growth has accelerated each quarter of 2022, generating 8% growth in the third quarter and 18% growth in the fourth quarter. As we have said many times, the addressable market in the United States remains large and highly under-penetrated. According to IQVIA, over 18 million total prescriptions were written for OAB drugs in 2021 alone. It is worth noting that according to Definitive Healthcare, over three million Americans received an OAB diagnosis from their physician in 2021. Looking at all these factors, we remain confident that the sacral neuromodulation market will expand at a mid-teens annual growth rate for years to come. Now turning to an update on our commercial team, we now have 340 field-based personnel in the United States of which 165 of them are directly involved in selling or sales management with the balance of our personnel being clinical specialists.

We are well-staffed at this time and expect a modest increase in commercial team headcount in 2023. The Axonics Find Real Relief direct-to-consumer advertising campaign continues to progress well. As many of you know the advertisements on national television and Facebook encourage adults with incontinence symptoms to visit findrealrelief.com, our patient-facing landing page. The website provides information about Axonics incontinent solutions and direct individuals to complete a short symptom quiz or questionnaire. The campaign underscores our commitment to a population, primarily female, that for too long has gone underserved and undertreated due to lack of awareness of advanced therapies. Many of our customers continue to tell us that patients come into their practice asking about Axonics therapy after seeing our ads on television or on the Internet.

The campaign continues to generate goodwill with our physician customers as they are grateful that we are helping to ensure that adults with these conditions are being seen by a clinician and advancing along the care pathway. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we had over 420,000 unique individuals visit our website to learn more about Axonics therapies. Since launching the campaign in April of '22, the number of unique web visitors totaled approximately 2.25 - excuse me - 1.25 million individuals. We take 2.25 as well, but 1.25 is the right number. Now, this is the important part, qualified leads as we refer to them are individuals that complete the symptom questionnaire on our website. In the fourth quarter, there were 33,000 qualified leads and since launching in April, our campaign has generated 90,000 of these such survey responders or questionnaire responders.

In fact, in January of this year, the number is accelerating and there were over 11,000 people who filled out a symptom questionnaire in January alone. Our call center continues to work diligently to connect qualified leads with a specialist physician in their local community. Now turning to International activities, we recently launched commercial operations in Australia, which we kicked off with a well-received Physician Seminar held in Sydney during the President's Day weekend. The company's field team has started with four sales professionals who have years of experience in sacral neuromodulation and strong relationships with implanters in Australia. Axonics estimates that Australia is currently a $15 million SNM market with approximately 1,200 SNM procedures performed annually.

Our competitor has regulatory approvals for their short-lived InterStim 2 product and InterStim Micro. Now Axonics currently has a regulatory and private - has regulatory and private reimbursement approvals for our rechargeable system in Australia, as well as for Bulkamid. Now the F15, this is the recharge-free or non-rechargeable system, is currently under regulatory review by the Australian TGA and we expect approval in the coming weeks. We also recently submitted our latest rechargeable device called the R20 for regulatory review and expect approval in the second half of 2023. Our competitor already has regulatory approvals for their products - legacy products in Australia. Okay, it's important to note that even after receiving regulatory approval for our F15, we will have to wait for private reimbursement approval in Australia, which we expect will come by year-end.

As such, we are only forecasting $1 million to $1.5 million of revenue contribution from Australia in 2023, with a much more significant contribution coming in 2024. Now turning to product development initiatives, we received regulatory approval - U.S. regulatory approval for the Axonics R20 rechargeable simulator in January of this year and previously from Health Canada in December of 2022. Now, this device utilizes the same small 5CC form factor as our previous rechargeable product the R15, however, requires recharging just once every six to 10 months for one hour and has an expected useful life in the body of at least 20 years. Early feedback from customers that have implanted the device have been overwhelmingly positive. Now in summary, looking back on 2022, we're proud to have exceeded the commercial and operational objectives that we set forth at the start of last year.

More importantly, we recognize the impact that Axonics is having on changing the lives of people with bladder and bowel dysfunction. In fact, in 2022 alone, our sacral neuromodulation systems and Bulkamid were used to treat over 65,000 patients worldwide, and yet we are still scratching the surface of what is possible in the large underserved undertreated markets in which we participate. Our mission-driven team remains committed to innovating, supporting our dedicated physician customers and their patients, and raising awareness of our best-in-class therapies. So with all that said, I'll now turn the call over to Dan for his detailed review of fourth quarter financial results. Dan?

Dan Dearen: Thanks, Ray. As Ray noted, Axonics generated net revenue of $85.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represented an increase of 62% compared to the prior year period. Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $70.3 million of which 98% was generated in the United States. Bulkamid revenue was $15.6 million of which 79% was generated in the U.S. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of '22 was $63 million, representing a gross margin of 73.3% compared to 66.6% in the prior year period. Higher sales volume, Bulkamid sales, and a product mix weighted toward the F15 neurostimulator contributed to a favorable gross margin compared to the prior year period. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $66.6 million included in operating expenses as a $2.1 million non-cash charge for the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the Bulkamid acquisition.

Excluding acquisition-related charges, adjusted operating expenses were $64.5 million in fourth quarter 2022 and $51.6 million in the prior year period. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $700,000 and benefited from $3.8 million of interest and other income. Net loss in the prior year period was $15.2 million. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Axonics generated $10.1 million of adjusted EBITDA. We are pleased to note that this marks the third quarter in a row, Axonics has generated positive adjusted EBITDA. The attractive financial profile of the company and the inherent operating leverage in our business model is becoming more evident in our financial results. To set proper expectations in the quarters ahead, there will be periods where we will swing back and forth between positive and negative adjusted EBITDA based on the seasonality of top-line results and corresponding gross margins.

Based on current trends, we expect Axonics to be adjusted EBITDA and cash flow positive on a consistent basis at an annualized revenue level of approximately $350 million. We also generated positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $357 million compared to $350 million as of September 30. With respect to fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance, we are reiterating the outlook that was provided in our January 11 pre-announcement, overall company revenue is anticipated to be $342 million based on sacral neuromodulation and Bulkamid revenue, each growing 25% compared to the fiscal year 2022. That concludes our prepared remarks, and I will now turn the call back to Neil.

