Axon's rocky road continues with planning panel

Jan. 31—Axon continued a clumsy beginning on its epic journey to build a Silicon Valley-esque "corporate campus" in North Scottsdale.

After a stinging, 7-0 rejection of the Taser maker's plan by the Scottsdale Airport Advisory Commission Jan. 17, Axon struggled for traction again before the Scottsdale Planning Commission one week later.

This time, though Axon's plan was not rejected, commissioners voted unanimously that the billion-dollar behemoth provide missing documents to the city, do more work and return in three weeks.

Members of both commissions grilled Axon attorney Charles Huellmantel on why the company made a stunning turn.

Last year, Axon revealed it was not just expanding its headquarters on state land purchased near the Loop 101 and Hayden Road — but wants to build four apartment buildings and a hotel.

"Because the world has changed," Huellmantel told the Planning Commission, echoing the rationale he gave the Airport Advisory Commission.

Axon neighbors who live in the Stonebrook community again pleaded not to have their neighborhood wrecked by thousands of newcomers.

Sounding a bit like a fifth-grader explaining missing homework, Huellmantel told the commission he thought crucial water documents had been turned in to the city — and promised to do so immediately.

And, after a blistering attack on the company's traffic plan, the Planning Commission directed Axon to meet with the city — and the Arizona Department of Transportation — to come up with something better than three roundabouts.

Phil Kercher, a city traffic engineer, told the Planning Commission the city worked with Axon on a traffic plan to facilitate the new headquarters. But Axon's new plan for nearly 2,000 apartments would double the traffic, Kercher said.

"The original zoning case estimated 8,000 trips a day," Kercher said. "We helped design a street system to accommodate that traffic ... what this proposal does essentially is double that 8,000."

Commissioner George Ertel, taking the role of fifth-grade teacher, scolded Huellmantel, saying Axon's current traffic plan has failing grades.

"Maybe you can bring the E's and F's up to a D," Ertel suggested.

Shortly after, Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale Water's executive director, was asked about Axon's water plan.

"The applicant has not done their water appendix," he responded.

"So I have incomplete data."

Biesemeyer said the original plan called for a "light industrial use" of about 60,000 gallons per day.

"They're likely to use a factor of 10 more than that," the water director said, considering the plan for apartments.

"But I don't have the facts to make a judgment," he added.

An apologetic Huellmantel chimed in at that point.

"We thought we'd provided that," the Axon attorney said. "Obviously we didn't.

"But we can provide it as early as tonight or tomorrow."

'A lot of hair'

Planning Commissioner Christian Serena emphasized the state "prohibited" residential development when it sold 74 acres to Axon, Commissioner Barney Gonzales asked if the state land department should receive "retroactive payments."

"We have agreed with the state land department if this (rezoning request) is approved, we will provide an additional sum," Huelmantel stated.

"And we're working on documenting that."

Ertel puzzled over that.

"This deal has a lot of hair on it," he said.

A week earlier, several Airport Advisory Commission members made the case that Axon's plan to build nearly 1,900 apartments and a hotel would not just be an intrusive nuisance to the neighbors who are protesting it — but an existential threat to the Scottsdale Airport.

Founded by Scottsdale native Rick Smith, Axon is a global powerhouse. Last year, it rang up sales estimated at $1.5 billion for its "nonlethal" stun guns and police body cameras.

Huellmantel again emphasized Axon is growing fast, with a "problem" of attracting workers.

Axon is headquartered next to the scrubby, undeveloped 74 acres Axon bought in 2020 for $49 million.

That land is zoned for industrial use.

Before it can build four apartment buildings and a hotel, Axon must have its land use reclassified by the city.

Armed with a letter from the state giving it permission to seek rezoning from the city, Axon began a circuitous, now-challenging route to rezoning.

Axon is scheduled to go before Scottsdale City Council Feb. 6, though the company may request a later date in the wake of the Planning Commission's decision to bring it back the second week of February.