Axos Financial Inc. Banks Improvements Where It Matters: 3 Earnings Takeaways

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) released its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Jan. 29, reporting 26.5% growth in earnings per share. But the company also created some confusion with its "adjusted" non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) results, which it said improved 28.6% from $0.49 per share in fiscal 2018 to $0.63 in fiscal 2019. However, when Axos reported its adjusted earnings per share one year ago, it said its adjusted non-GAAP earnings were $0.61 per share, not the $0.49 per share it claimed this quarter.

So what gives? In short, a change in the way the company calculated adjusted earnings last year versus this year, which we will explain below.

What's more important is that Axos has seen expenses climb rapidly in recent quarters, with both interest expense and operating expenses outpacing earnings growth. Let's take a closer look at Axos' change to its adjusted earnings result for clarity's sake, as well as how operating and interest expenses are beginning to come down, even as its loan portfolio is getting bigger and more profitable.

The online financial services company reversed a couple of trends in the quarter. Image source: Getty Images.

1. Axos' GAAP gaffe

As mentioned above, Axos created a little bit of uncertainty when it reported different non-GAAP adjusted earnings for last year's second quarter than what it showed in last year's release. Needless to say, when a company said a year ago its non-GAAP earnings were $0.61 per share, and then this year it says last year's non-GAAP earnings were $0.49 per share, a lot of eyebrows are raised.

This is exactly where using non-GAAP earnings metrics can cause problems and confusion, because when a company reports a non-GAAP adjusted result, it is either adding in or excluding certain things required by GAAP accounting -- basic accounting rules all public companies must use when filing financial results.

So what changed? In short, Axos used a different formula to arrive at its adjusted earnings in last year's second quarter than it has normally used. In most recent quarters, the company has reported adjusted earnings as net income + acquisition-related expenses + excess FDIC expenses + income tax. It says by excluding these expenses, which can vary greatly from one quarter to the next because of timing issues (or which in some cases don't recur), investors can get a better picture of core earnings.

However, last year's second quarter was an aberration. Like essentially every bank, Axos took a paper loss related to the revaluation of tax assets on its book as a result of the new federal tax law. In Axos' case, it was approximately $8 million, or $0.12 per share, for a one-time, noncash adjustment that would be more than offset by the long-term benefit of the new, lower corporate tax rate.

Here's where it left investors confused.

When Axos reported its just-ended fiscal second quarter 2019, it went back to its prior formula and didn't adjust last year's one-off tax revaluation expense out. The end result was two different adjusted earnings numbers for last year's second quarter, and concern by some in the investor community that management was trying to pull a fast one on investors. Call it moving the goal posts if you like, but I don't think this was intended to deceive.