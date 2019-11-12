Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) share price is up 57% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 1.4%.

View our latest analysis for Axos Financial

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Axos Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9.5% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.58 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AX Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Axos Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Axos Financial shareholders are up 1.4% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 9.5% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Axos Financial scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like Axos Financial better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.