When Will Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Breakeven?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The US$1.6b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$130m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Axsome Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 15 industry analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$606k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Axsome Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Axsome Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

