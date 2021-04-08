Texas woman cuts off her 24-foot nails after breaking Guinness World Record

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Houston woman with nails over 20 feet long no longer has to spend a fortune on polish after cutting them and breaking her own Guinness World Record.

Ayanna Williams cut off her nails after growing them 28 years and reaching a length of 24 feet 0.7 inches, according to Guinness. In 2017, Williams broke the record for longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) when they measured more than 18 feet.

For the first time since the early 1990s, Williams' nails were cut with an electric rotary tool at a dermatology office over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, according to CNN.

Before she had her nails cut, her last manicure required three to four bottles of polish.

"It can take up to five days to probably do everything, and just the polish can take two to three days," Williams told Guinness in a Facebook Live interview in 2017.

Ayanna Williams displays her 23-inch nails at a book launch in London. Williams is featured in a book entitled &quot;Ripley&#39;s Believe it or Not! 2015 Annual, Reality Shock.&quot;
Ayanna Williams displays her 23-inch nails at a book launch in London. Williams is featured in a book entitled "Ripley's Believe it or Not! 2015 Annual, Reality Shock."

Many viewers then asked the "million-dollar question": How does she wipe after using the bathroom?

"Since everyone wants to know how I wipe my bottom, put your money where your mouth is and don't say I am nasty when I show you," Williams said.

Viewers also asked how she did chores. Williams said she does cook but does not wash dishes. She also said she drives with minimal difficulty.

"The only thing difficult for me is turning right," Williams said.

The longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever for a woman still stands with Lee Redmond. Redmond started to grow her nails in 1979 and carefully manicured them to reach a length of 28 feet 4.5 inches, according to Guinness.

Melvin Boothe holds the record for longest fingernails on a pair of male hands at 32 feet, 3.8 in when measured in 2009 before passing away that December, according to Guinness.

Williams no longer has to take days to manicure her nails and told Guinness she was excited for new beginnings. She said her decision to cut them stemmed from having difficulties with day-to-days tasks such as putting sheets on the bed.

Her nails will now be preserved and on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida. She also told Guinness she plans to regrow her nails, but not to her previous length.

"I never thought I would be in the Guinness World Record's ever," Williams said in 2017. "It's such an amazing thing and it took a long time to grow these nails."

Ariana Grande makes history again: Ariana Grande breaks Guinness World Record (again) and makes history (again)

Can he break the world record?: Almost 3,000 pushups in an hour: Can 63-year-old ex-Marine set a new world record?

