‘Aye Cory Come Get Your Wife’: Tia Mowry’s Sexy Bedroom Pic Has Fans Asking About Her Husband

Tia Mowry dropped a little sugar and spice on fans’ timelines that not only had them begging for more but also wondering whether her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, had anything to do with the sexy images.

“The Game” actress showed followers some skin in a series of images she posted while relaxing in bed in the nude, wearing only gold hoops, a necklace, and jewelry. Mowry kept it tasteful with her goodies strategically covered by bedsheets and encouraged viewers to give themselves permission to rest just like she’s doing.

Tia Mowry proves that resting does a body good. @tiamowry/Instagram

“Giving myself permission to rest is a big act of self love,” she captioned her flirty photos. “Hope you can find rest today too. [white heart emoji].”

Mowry’s fans, who loved seeing the “Family Reunion” star’s saucier side, playfully poked fun at whether her husband was involved, either before, during, or after the photo session.

“Who took this picture? If it’s your husband you won’t get too much rest!”

“We know what her and Corey just did lol”

“Acting bad and I love it

Because of her busy schedule, Mowry has learned to prioritize self-care so that she’s able to operate as her best self in every aspect of her life. “Self-care for me looks like and feels like being aware of and tapping into mind, body, and spirit, and giving yourself the love and attention that you need to tackle the day,” she told The Cut in Sept. 2021. “I feel like women tend to put all of our energy towards everyone else — we’re nurturers at heart, and we often see women forget about themselves. Self-care is about prioritizing yourself, becoming aware of how you’re feeling mentally. And if there’s something that you need to shift and adjust, take the time to do it.”

Tia Mowry got a little naughty on Instagram, and fans approved. @tiamowry/Instagram

Napping, meditation, working out, and eating right are some of the self-care activities that she’s discovered help her feel rested and revitalized. “Meditate or take a nap. When I get really overwhelmed, I’ll just take some time to myself, shut my eyes for about ten to 15 minutes,” she explained. “Then, I make sure I’m exercising but not overdoing it. Just getting my heart going, whether that’s 20 minutes walking on a treadmill or walking around the block, just getting the heart pumping and my blood moving and does wonders for my mood. Lastly, tapping into what I’m eating and becoming aware of what I’m putting into your body. I cannot tell you all the benefits I’ve seen as a whole for my hair, my skin, my mood, my energy, when I have a relationship with what is going into my body.”

