Aynor man acquitted of charges in 2017 slayings of siblings in Horry County

An Horry County jury acquitted a man Friday who had been charged in connection to the slayings of two siblings in a home near Galivants Ferry in 2017.

Brandon Gore, of Aynor, was acquitted of charges in the murders of 25-year-old Porscha Cobb and 26-year-old Dexter Cobb after deliberations Friday, WBTW-TV reported. The trial began Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court.

The brother and sister died from gunshot wounds, according to arrest warrants.

Gore, 35, had been charged with two counts of murder in November 2017 after a witness told police that Gore admitted to killing them and knew crime details “unknown to the public,” according the TV station’s report of an arrest warrant.

Authorities found the siblings in the home on Twilight Road in September 2017 after responding to a call about a cardiac arrest.

Officers reported that Porscha Cobb was bleeding from her face and pronounced dead, and Dexter Cobb was found deceased in a bathroom.

Before returning with a verdict Friday, the jury asked to listen again to a recorded statement from Gore’s mom, who said Gore killed the siblings, WBTW reported.

The defense maintained that Gore’s mom later said she lied about her claim to get her son off of drugs and out of the streets, according to the station. They also said his mom had seen crime details in an article.

But prosecutors said there hadn’t been any reports detailing where the victims were shot or in what manner they had been left in.