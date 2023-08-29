Aynor woman arrested for neglecting adult in her care at Little River community home

An Aynor woman was arrested for neglecting a vulnerable adult in her care at a Little River community home, according to Tuesday release from the South Carolina Attorney’s Office.

Lauren Grace Sirignano, 58, was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Aug. 18, the release said.

An investigation by the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Horry County Police Department found that on April 13, Sirignano, while working as a caregiver at a community training home in Little River, failed to provide supervision to maintain the health and safety of the victim, the release said.

Sirignano, who would appear to be sleeping on a couch during most of her nighttime working shift, failed to check on the victim and sometime during the night, the victim fell out of their bed and suffered significant injuries. The victim resided at a community training home operated by Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs during the alleged misconduct.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Neglect of a vulnerable adult is a felony and has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.