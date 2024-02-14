Ayotte: Standing strong with NH law enforcement to keep criminals off our streets

A New Hampshire police chief recently told me about a violent incident in which two of his officers were brutally assaulted and hospitalized for injuries sustained in the line of duty. Hours after the perpetrator was arrested for his vicious crimes, he was let go – even before the injured police officers got out of the hospital.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident. Criminals are walking free because of New Hampshire’s broken bail laws. Misguided bail “reforms” in our state have created a revolving door of criminals returning to our streets, leaving our communities less safe and the jobs of law enforcement officers more difficult and dangerous.

Kelly Ayotte

As a former murder prosecutor and state attorney general, I put away some of New Hampshire’s most violent offenders. When I am governor, I’ll make sure criminals are where they belong – off our streets and behind bars.

I’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with New Hampshire law enforcement officers to make sure they have the resources they need to keep our neighborhoods safe.

Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every time they step out of their homes and go to work. They’re asked to do more and more every day. Yet our brave men and women in blue are underpaid and treated as the enemy by the radical left. It’s no wonder that recruitment and retention of police officers is becoming increasingly difficult across the state.

Every officer and first responder that I speak with always focuses on the difficulties of hiring and keeping officers. Shockingly, New Hampshire is still down 68 state troopers. Police departments across the state face even greater recruitment challenges.

New Hampshire has the best law enforcement in the country. To keep these dedicated professionals, and recruit others like them, we must give them the robust support they deserve. As governor, I will be the strongest advocate possible for our law enforcement community and our first responders. It is essential that we deliver the benefits that they have earned. We will fix the broken retirement system that has made recruitment more difficult and has driven dedicated police officers to leave for other states.

I will fight any attempt to remove qualified immunity and will kill any radical attempts from the left to defund the police. Officers need the resources, assurance, and backing to keep our communities safe. As governor, they’ll have my full support.

Stopping the flow of dangerous illegal drugs from Massachusetts will be at the top of my list. Recently, police officers in Somersworth were exposed to fentanyl while making an arrest. This is a dangerous problem that is happening far too often – putting police officers’ lives in danger.

As the drug crisis grows and more illegal drugs pour into our state, law enforcement is our first line of defense in this battle. As governor, I will work with law enforcement to ensure they have the resources and tools necessary to destroy the pipeline of illicit drugs flowing into New Hampshire. We’ll strengthen penalties for heroin and fentanyl dealers and make sure that drug dealers crossing the border from Massachusetts know that if they come to New Hampshire to sell their deadly poison, they will face the toughest prison sentences in the country.

As attorney general, I proudly stood with New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers. I have seen what officers endure daily with constant exposure to trauma, stress, and danger. Their jobs have only become more difficult as they are often the first to respond to mental health incidents and fentanyl overdoses. We must not only stand behind our officers while they are on duty, but we must provide resources for wellness initiatives to ensure that they have the programs needed to provide any needed assistance or counseling.

I’m proud to have always had the backs of New Hampshire law enforcement officers and I always will. I understand the very real dangers that officers face every day and the evil that they confront on our streets. I will be a law enforcement governor – one who fights every day to ensure that those who put their lives on the line to keep our cities and towns safe have the resources and support they need to keep criminals off our streets.

Kelly Ayotte, of Nashua, previously served as New Hampshire’s top murder prosecutor, state attorney general, and U.S. Senator. She is a Republican candidate for governor.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ayotte: Standing strong with New Hampshire law enforcement