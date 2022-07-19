AZ Patriots leader Jennifer Harrison arrested on suspicion of pepper spraying protestors

Arizona Patriots leader Jennifer Harrison (right) confronts a supporter of Vice President Joe Biden outside the Maricopa County Election Center in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2020.

The Tempe Prosecutors Office announced that Jennifer Harrison, leader of the far-right group AZ Patriots, could be tried with felony charges after being arrested on suspicion of pepper spraying protestors.

Harrison told The Arizona Republic the incident was in “self-defense” after accusations mounted that she pepper-sprayed a group of protesters on Mill Avenue and University Drive on July 3.

Harrison self-surrendered to Tempe police on July 7 on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She was released shortly after.

In a statement Monday, the city’s prosecutors said they withdrew those charges to allow the Maricopa Attorney’s Office consider bringing more severe felony charges.

If the county attorney’s office decides not to prosecute, Tempe prosecutors still hold the right to bring the original misdemeanor case to trial.

Harrison can either be tried for misdemeanor or felony charges on the same case but not both since that would violate the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy protections.

Many claimed Harrison was the person pepper spraying protestors once video and photographs of the incident were released. Harrison admitted to The Republic that she had been involved.

In the past, Harrison filmed herself pepper spraying protestors during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Phoenix.

Reach breaking news reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @MTorresTweet.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Far-right activist could face felony charges in pepper spray incident