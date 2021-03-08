AZ sheriff says Biden is playing politics with immigration, ‘we’re in serious trouble’
Arizona sheriff Mark Dannels slams Biden on border wall, impending immigration crisis.
Griff Jenkins talks to migrants as chaos at border intensifies
On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.
It's high season for initial public offerings (IPOs) -- with more companies going public than ever before last year, a record number of stocks managing to double within their first day of trading, and signs that 2021 will be another huge year for new market entrants. Many recent IPO stocks have posted gains since going public, but investors still have to be selective and focus on high-quality companies in order to maximize long-term returns and avoid getting caught up in hype. With that in mind, read on for a look at three of the best IPO stocks to buy in March: two that have already gone public, and one that will be making its market debut this month.
The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.
Hundreds of mostly female workers gathered outside government buildings in Sydney to condemn violence against women and call for greater gender equality in workplaces, amid growing scrutiny over the treatment of women in Australian politics. Celebrating International Women's Day, a young woman stood outside the New South Wales state parliament, with the message "My body, my business" written across her body, while another held a placard reading "Equal work deserves equal pay!". "Let us all work together ... so that we finally move to a world where sexual violence and sexual assault and sexual harassment is a thing of the past," Jenny Leong, a parliamentary representative from the Greens party told the crowd.
‘The presence of increased police patrols in a crowded square in Como on a recent Saturday evening is further evidence of a developing social malaise that needs to be kept in check.’
Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States' largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to COVID-19. The mayor has made restarting in-person instruction a priority, even as health experts have warned that teenagers are more likely to spread the virus than younger children, making the reopening of public high schools riskier than lower grades. Students in Los Angeles, Chicago and other big cities have been shut out of the classroom since last year, as officials struggle to come to agreements with teacher unions on restarting in-person classes prior to widespread vaccinations.
Brussels must stop sulking over the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and work to make Brexit a success, Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser has said. Lord Frost says the EU should “shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving, and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals”. Last week the Prime Minister infuriated Brussels when he unilaterally extended the grace period for supermarkets’ goods and parcels from the end of this month to October, prompting threats of legal action from Brussels. The grace periods mean procedures and checks are not yet fully applied. The move sparked a fresh row with the EU, which is jointly responsible with the UK for the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade and new border checks in the province. But writing for The Telegraph, the Cabinet Office minister blames the escalating tensions on the EU’s threat to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland in January. Lord Frost, who personally negotiated the Brexit trade deal and joined Mr Johnson’s Cabinet last month, says the EU’s behaviour “has significantly undermined cross-community confidence in the Protocol”. He writes: “As the Government of the whole of our country we have to deal with that situation – one that remains fragile. That is why we have had to take some temporary operational steps to minimise disruption in Northern Ireland. They are lawful and are consistent with a progressive and good faith implementation of the Protocol. “They are about protecting the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland, making sure they can receive parcels and buy the usual groceries from the supermarket.” Lord Frost, who made his maiden speech in the House of Lords last Thursday, also says the UK’s decision to break away from an EU scheme on coronavirus vaccines to order its own supplies instead was a tangible example of the benefits of Brexit. He writes: “I have always believed that the gains of controlling our own affairs outweigh the short-term adjustments. That is what Britain has chosen. “And we are already seeing the results of that choice. Opting out of EU vaccine procurement has had extraordinary results. It will enable us soon, I hope, to cast off all the shackles of lockdown and to return to the full freedom and normal life which a free people have every right to expect.” Lord Frost, pictured below, also says that Brexit will allow the UK to play a bigger role on the world’s stage.
A Chinese-flagged fishing vessel with 16 crew members carrying 130 tonnes of oil has run aground off Mauritius, causing a minor spill, a minister said on Monday. "Nothing to be worried about," Sudheer Maudhoo, whose Blue Economy Ministry looks after maritime affairs, told Reuters, saying 310 metres of floating booms were controlling the leak. Drone footage showed dark patches in the Indian Ocean waters near the "Lu Rong Yuan Yu 588" after it ran aground on Sunday.
Three female judges in Guatemala have emerged as critical figures in the fight for the rule of law in a justice system seen as under attack by powerful interests. Judges Erika Aifán, Gloria Porras and Yassmín Barrios Aguilar have all decided high-profile cases, drawing harassment, attacks and many attempts to remove them from the bench. On Monday, Erika Aifán, a judge from Guatemala’s High-Risk Criminal Court, was awarded the U.S. State Department’s International Women of Courage Award.
Mar.08 -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package will sail through the House when it takes up the bill on Tuesday, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides, even after proposals progressives championed were scaled back. Kevin Cirilli reports.
Several of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aides reportedly rewrote a state health report on nursing homes to conceal higher death tolls in facilities. According to The New York Times, several of the governor's senior aides altered the report to cut the actual death toll by nearly half. This is just one more thing in a series of scandals recently plaguing the governor, who was once praised for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. J. David Goodman, a reporter for The New York Times, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the new revelations.
When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.
The transgender-inclusive character options that will reportedly be in the upcoming “Hogwarts Legacy” video game feel like a hollow gesture to some gamers.
President Joe Biden could soon sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which passed in the Senate over the weekend. Despite some GOP-approved amendments in the bill, no Republican senator voted for it. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the package, an executive order on voting rights and more.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has scooped up a minority stake in a cargo airline that operates a portion of its fast-growing air-cargo division, the latest sign of the retailer’s long-term ambitions to expand its air-freight operations.Amazon spent $131 million to acquire about 13.5 million shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., the air cargo operator said in a securities filing on Monday, exercising warrants Amazon had previously acquired. Amazon also acquired roughly 865,000 additional shares through an agreement in which no cash changed hands. The purchases are contingent upon approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation, ATSG said.Following that approval, Amazon will own about 19.5% of ATSG, said Quint Turner, chief financial officer of the Wilmington, Ohio, company, a stake that gives Amazon the right to appoint one member of ATSG’s board of directors. If Amazon leases more aircraft and exercises all its warrants, the company could own as much as 39.9% of the cargo carrier, ATSG said in its annual report.ATSG shares rose almost 5% at 12:21 p.m. in New York. Amazon was mostly unchanged.The online retail giant first received warrants to purchase ATSG shares in 2016, as part of an agreement that saw ATSG begin flying aircraft for Amazon’s then-new air cargo unit.Earlier this year, Amazon announced its first aircraft purchases, buying 11 Boeing Co. 767-300 jets to join a fleet of leased planes. The company is also set to complete work later this year on an air-cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Amazon uses the air operation to speed goods from its warehouses to shoppers, reducing its reliance on logistics partners like United Parcel Service Inc.Amazon has also acquired warrants to purchase shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., two other carriers that operate Amazon Air jets.ATSG Chief Executive Officer Rich Corrado said on a conference call last month that the company anticipated operating 46 aircraft for Amazon by the end of this year, up from 33 at the end of 2020.“I think it’s an acknowledgment that we have a very strategic relationship with them,” Turner said of Amazon’s decision to exercise the warrants. “It’s clearly a very important relationship for both companies.”(Updates with Amazon stake, CFO comment, beginning in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Mark Brandford, 49, brutally murdered Kayleigh Dunning, 32, and used Facebook to send intimate photos of her to friends and family.
MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via GettyOn Saturday, students at the University of Colorado, Boulder, fought for their right to party. Literally.The university and the city’s police department are investigating after hundreds of maskless students showed up to a mid-pandemic rager-turned-riot in the city’s University Hill neighborhood on Saturday night, injuring three SWAT responders and damaging city and private property, authorities said Sunday.Video showed one student’s car, its windows already shattered, being overturned by a throng of partygoers.Melania Impersonator Parties With Maskless Russian Models at Photog’s Bash“Any student who is found responsible for engagement in acts of violence or other egregious acts connected to the events—including damage to property and not dispersing when ordered by police—will face serious sanctions up to expulsion from CU Boulder without the possibility of readmission, and may also face criminal and civil sanctions from the city and the county,” university chancellor Phillip DiStefano wrote in a statement Sunday.No arrests were made on the scene, police chief Maris Herold said Sunday, but tear gas was deployed. At the height of the incident, between 7 and 8 p.m. local time, Herold estimated there were between 500 to 800 attendees.TikTok video shows attendees shooting fireworks into the night sky. Amid the mayhem, students recieved an email from the university's alert system instructing them to “RUN HIDE FIGHT,” a message the university later said was an accident. “Glass is absolutely everywhere in the street,” Marc Sallinger, a reporter for local NBC affiliate 9News, wrote on Twitter. “Cars are running over empty vodka bottles and shattering them.”And several students, spurning Colorado's recently-renewed mask mandate, packed together closely. "This feels good. Boulder’s back, baby!" one can be heard saying in the background of a viral video surveying the throng. Images of the damage to vehicles, not just the car that got flipped, during last nights University Hill riot in #Boulder (pics via @photojmatthew) pic.twitter.com/8Mutp5fhN7— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021 One SWAT officer was hit in the face with a “blunt object,” Herold said, saved from serious injury because he was wearing a gas mask. All three officers are “in good condition,” he added. Someone was also arrested dancing on an Amazon truck earlier in the day, Herold noted.The police department planned to release a full timeline of events later on Sunday, according to city spokesperson Sarah Huntley.“Certainly it seems to have started out as a party. But I don’t consider flipping over cars… a party,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Sunday.In-person classes are currently taking place at the University of Colorado, and will continue to even after Sunday’s events, officials said. However, students who attended the party should quarantine for two weeks, DiStefano wrote Sunday.On that note, scientists have called for tear gas, a chemical weapon banned by the Geneva Convention, to be banned from use during the pandemic, owing to its risk in increasing spread and severity of the coronavirus.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.