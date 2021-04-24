Is AZEK Stock A Buy or Sell?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms' equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Is AZEK stock a buy? The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 34. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with AZEK positions at the end of the third quarter. Our calculations also showed that AZEK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 124 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Stuart Zimmer Zimmer Partners
Stuart Zimmer Zimmer Partners

Stuart Zimmer of Zimmer Partners

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, auto parts business is a recession resistant business, so we are taking a closer look at this discount auto parts stock that is growing at a 196% annualized rate. We go through lists like the 15 best micro-cap stocks to buy now to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Keeping this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Do Hedge Funds Think AZEK Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the first quarter of 2021, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -32% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AZEK over the last 22 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Zimmer Partners was the largest shareholder of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK), with a stake worth $76.5 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Zimmer Partners was Alyeska Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $56.1 million. Citadel Investment Group, Scopus Asset Management, and ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Stormborn Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK), around 3.41% of its 13F portfolio. ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.16 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AZEK.

Since The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has witnessed declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there exists a select few money managers that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the fourth quarter. Intriguingly, Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management said goodbye to the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $20.2 million in stock. Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's fund, Adage Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $18 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 11 funds by the end of the fourth quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK). We will take a look at Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS), American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG), and Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to AZEK's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CHH,15,120859,-12 AER,40,1395460,2 JHG,22,780607,1 WMS,25,965545,0 ACC,15,242986,-6 BTG,22,420163,5 OSK,40,405765,11 Average,25.6,618769,0.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $619 million. That figure was $261 million in AZEK's case. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for AZEK is 30.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 12.3% in 2021 through April 19th and still beat the market by 0.9 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on AZEK as the stock returned 25% since the end of the fourth quarter (through 4/19) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Azek Co Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesia's president said. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

  • Absolutely No One Is Getting Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Right Now

    Gregg DeGuire/GettyCaitlyn Jenner seems to have no one in her corner in her high profile run for governor of California. The Olympian, who would be among a small handful of transgender office-holders if she were elected, can’t even bank on support from members of the LGBTQ community with several groups and activists slamming her campaign.“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the influential LGBTQ rights group Equality California tweeted on Friday. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” Caitlyn Jenner’s Car Crash Victim Weighs in on Run for California GovernorJenner announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning. In a statement, she raised issue with California’s “over-restrictive” lockdown and vented about high taxes, claiming they were “killing jobs.” Beyond that, there was little mention of her platform. Jenner’s campaign website is empty, aside from pages where you can buy merch or donate to her campaign.The 71-year-old immediately faced scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ community due to her politics, citing her support of former President Donald Trump. Although she walked back her support the next year, citing Trump’s policies on LGBTQ issues, her campaign advisors are some key Republican Party members and former Trump aides.Equality California hammered home Jenner’s former stances, adding “After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign.”“Californians — and #trans Californians, in particular — understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare and the safety of our communities. We can’t let that happen.” The group said it still supported Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “pro-equality champion.”Bill Maher’s Transphobic Mockery of Caitlyn Jenner Other LGBTQ members and trans advocates chimed in, too.Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn. I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer added. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”Even those close to the Olympian aren’t fully supportive of her run.Jenner’s friend Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and Barnard College professor who appeared on her reality show, I Am Cait, told the Associated Press that while she wishes Jenner “well personally” she couldn’t “see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”Noticeably quiet in Jenner’s gubernatorial run is her famous family, with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner silent on the announcement. She also hasn’t received public support from her ex-wife Kris Jenner, nor from Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Seven deputies put on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in North Carolina

    Car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Sen. Cory Booker made an appearance on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race - and people were surprised to learn the two are cousins

    "No, really, we are related," RuPaul said after introducing the senator in a clip of the appearance that was shared online.

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount

  • India Covid surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered

    Patients are dying because of a lack of medical oxygen supplies, doctors warn.

  • What does new Hornets lineup tell us about Borrego’s direction to finish out season?

    The Hornets have lost six of their past seven entering Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Eric Shawn: Advice if you got, or will get, the J&J vaccine

    Dr. Marty Makary on the risk of blood clots in women as Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccinations resume

  • Statue of civil rights icon John Lewis installed in new Atlanta park

    Mr Lewis was a towering figure of the fight for racial justice and died in 2020 at age of 80

  • White House defends Biden’s trip to UK as travel restrictions remain for Americans

    The White House has defended President Joe Biden’s visit to Cornwall in the UK in June for the G7 summit, as travel restrictions remain for Americans

  • With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

    With a green light from federal health officials, many states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it was being deployed: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Among the other states ordering or recommending a resumption, along with Indiana, were Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, wrecked during the NASCAR race at Talladega on Saturday.