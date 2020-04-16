Azelio AB's (STO:AZELIO) Profit Outlook

Azelio AB's (STO:AZELIO): Azelio AB engages in the research and development, production, and supply of Stirling engine-based renewable energy systems in Sweden, the European Union, and internationally. On 31 December 2019, the kr832m market-cap posted a loss of -kr160.9m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on AZELIO’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for AZELIO’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Azelio

Expectation from Electrical analysts is AZELIO is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of kr296m in 2022. So, AZELIO is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will AZELIO have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, AZELIO may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

OM:AZELIO Past and Future Earnings April 16th 2020 More

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of AZELIO’s upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. AZELIO currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making loss-making, growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. AZELIO currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on AZELIO, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at AZELIO’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has AZELIO's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Azelio’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.