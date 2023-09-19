Azerbaijan announces an 'anti-terrorist operation' targeting Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Associated Press
·2 min read
0

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Azerbaijan announced Tuesday an “anti-terrorist operation” targeting Armenian military positions.

A statement from the Azerbaijan defense ministry said the operation began hours after four soldiers and two civilians died in landmine explosions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ministry did not immediately give details, but said “positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.”

Armenian news agencies reported that the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, was under bombardment but there were no immediate details on damage or casualties.

The Azerbaijani statement said, “Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.”

Earlier Tuesday, Azerbaijan said six people were killed in two separate explosions in the region that is partly under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.

A statement from Azerbaijan's interior ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general said two employees of the highway department died before dawn when their vehicle was blown up by a mine and that a truckload of soldiers responding to the incident hit another mine, killing four.

Nagorno-Karabakh and sizable surrounding territories were under ethnic Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war, but Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in a six-week war in 2020. That war ended with an armistice that placed a Russian peacekeeper contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

However, Azerbaijan alleges that Armenia has smuggled in weapons since then. The claims led to a blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, causing severe food and medicine shortages in the region.

Red Cross shipments of flour and medical supplies reached Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, but local officials said road connections to the region were not fully open.

—-=

Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, and Aida Sultanova in London contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more

    Google today is releasing a more capable version of Bard, its generative AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival, which now lets you double-check its answers, collaborate with others, and, notably, integrate with Google's own apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels. The latter is available through new Bard Extensions and only in English for the time being. First announced at Google I/O, the company had not immediately rolled out extensions because it wanted to make sure it did so in a way that would offer a safe and trustworthy experience.

  • TikTok debuts new tools and technology to label AI content

    As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio, or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.

  • Outschool launches an AI-powered tool to help teachers write progress reports

    Outschool, the online learning platform that offers kid-friendly academic and interest-based classes, announced today the launch of its AI Teaching Assistant, a tool for tutors to generate progress reports for their students. The platform – mainly popular for its small group class offerings -- also revealed that it’s venturing into one-on-one tutoring, putting it in direct competition with companies like Varsity Tutors, Tutor.com and Preply. Outschool partnered with OpenAI to power the AI Teaching Assistant, co-founder and CEO of Outschool Amir Nathoo, told TechCrunch.

  • Huge leak reveals Microsoft will launch an all-digital Xbox Series X and new gyro controller

    Microsoft is planning a mid-generation refresh of the Xbox Series X, according to a document accidentally revealed from the FTC v. Microsoft court battle.

  • IFC leads $5M extension round in Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform ANKA

    ANKA, an Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform for African businesses, has raised $5 million. The pre-Series A extension round is a mix of equity and debt; last January, ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raised $6.2 million. In a statement, ANKA said it will use the fresh investment to strengthen product development and expand services, particularly in its key markets: Nigeria, Kenya and the U.S.

  • YC says visa challenges hampering participation of international founders

    More than a record half of the S23 startups focus on AI applications, highlighting a dominant trend we can expect in the coming years. The S23 is remarkable for at least one more reason: only one firm in the batch hails from India/Southeast Asia, according to YC's official directory. The declining participation of Indian and Southeast Asian startups in Y Combinator is slowly becoming a trend.

  • Opera's browser is now available with chess baked in

    Opera has unveiled custom versions of its desktop and Android browser that fans of one of the world's most enduring games might appreciate. It has teamed up with Chess.com to integrate chess directly into the browser.

  • European carbon accounting startup Plan A raises $27M from VC and corporate heavyweights

    Plan A, a carbon accounting and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) reporting platform for corporations, has raised $27 million in a Series A round of funding led by U.S. VC giant Lightspeed Venture partners. Technically the funding is an extension of a $10 million Series A round it announced nearly two years ago, meaning for all intents and purposes this is the closing of a $37 million Series A round, taking its total raised to $42 million across its six year history.

  • 'American Ninja Warrior' crowns its first-ever couples champions

    A stuntman/doctor duo pull off an upset to become the competition's debut duo darlings.

  • Something a 'Jeopardy!' contestant won instead of a cash prize: What is true love?

    Contestant Matt Walks proves some prizes may be more valuable than others.

  • Material wealth: Scrap metal trading marketplace Metaloop raises $17M

    European Union (EU) lawmakers this month announced plans to reduce waste and increase recycling across the bloc, with proposals to collect and process 45% of 16 identified "strategic" raw materials by 2030. At the same time, numerous startups have been raising sizable VC dollars for technologies that help people and industries reuse and recycle materials such as plastic; batteries; carbon fiber; carpet; and, indeed, metal. One such startup is Metaloop, a seven-year-old Austrian company that connects scrap metal sellers with buyers, which today announced it has raised €16 million ($17 million) in a Series A round of funding.

  • Reacting to Nick Chubb injury + People's Panic Meter + top waiver wire pickups

    The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.

  • Deshaun Watson gets away with shove of official that could have gotten him ejected

    Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.

  • Browns' Nick Chubb done for season with knee injury so bad ESPN refused to show replay in loss to Steelers

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Nick Chubb's season is done.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3: Top adds as injuries run rampant

    The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.

  • What the continued UAW strike means for EVs

    The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.

  • Elon Musk says X will charge users 'a small monthly payment' to use its service

    X owner Elon Musk today floated the idea that the social network formerly known as Twitter may no longer be a free site. In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Musk said the company was "moving to a small monthly payment" for the use of the X system. "It's the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots," explained Musk.

  • Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's availability for Week 3: 'It's hard for me to say'

    Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.

  • Max Q: Firefly conquered the night

    Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions. The Exploration Company signed a cargo delivery agreement with private space station developer Axiom Space, as well as a launch agreement with the Indian Space Research Organization. Varda Space was denied a reentry request by the U.S. Air Force earlier this month, pushing back the company's timeline for returning its first in-space manufacturing demonstration.

  • Arm's debut isn't a barometer for the IPO market

    It's Instacart's debut that could serve as a pivotal moment for the IPO market after the success of Arm's listing a week ago.