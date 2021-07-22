Azerbaijan extends COVID-19 quarantine restrictions until September

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan extended its quarantine restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 until Sept. 1, the government said on Thursday.

The restrictions mean the borders of the South Caucasus country of about 10 million people will remain closed. Only vaccinated people will be able to attend weddings and visit sports venues. People are required to wear face masks indoors.

Azerbaijan's coronavirus task force also said that public transport would not operate in the capital, Baku, on weekends and public holidays. The country has confirmed 339,062 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,998 deaths since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth)