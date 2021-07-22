Azerbaijan extends COVID-19 quarantine restrictions until September

An Azeri law enforcement officer checks documents of women in Baku
·1 min read

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan extended its quarantine restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 until Sept. 1, the government said on Thursday.

The restrictions mean the borders of the South Caucasus country of about 10 million people will remain closed. Only vaccinated people will be able to attend weddings and visit sports venues. People are required to wear face masks indoors.

Azerbaijan's coronavirus task force also said that public transport would not operate in the capital, Baku, on weekends and public holidays. The country has confirmed 339,062 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,998 deaths since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anger over COVID rules gives new impetus to France's Yellow Vests

    TREMBLAY-EN-FRANCE, France (Reuters) - Working from his one-room apartment near Paris airport, Jerome Rodrigues has been trying to re-invigorate a Yellow Vest protest movement that two years ago challenged President Emmanuel Macron's rule then petered out. Now, public anger at government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which some people say are an attack on their liberty, has given Rodrigues and his movement fresh momentum. Last weekend, police estimated that 100,000 people joined protests against the measures - some of them under the banner of the Yellow Vests.

  • France weighs cybersecurity moves after spyware reports

    French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency cybersecurity meeting Thursday to weigh possible government action after reports that his cellphone and those of government ministers may have been targeted by spyware. Macron changes his phones regularly and is “taking the matter very seriously,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Thursday on France-Inter radio. A global media consortium reported this week that Pegasus spyware made by Israeli company NSO Group may have been used to target politicians, activists and journalists in several countries.

  • Black lawmaker hopes highway project can right an old wrong

    Harold Love Jr. raised his voice over the blare of traffic from the interstate above as he stood near the spot where his family's home was razed to rubble a half-century ago. Love recounted the fight his father put up in the 1960s, before he was born, to reroute the highway he was sure would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. The state lawmaker is part of a group pushing to build new community space he says would reunify the city directly over Interstate 40, turning the highway stretch below into a tunnel.

  • DOJ rolls out 5 firearms trafficking strike forces to tackle gun violence

    The effort from the Justice Department is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Biden administration to confront a surge in violent crime.

  • Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

  • US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

    U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said Wednesday. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years. The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials said is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • ‘No additional debris to be removed’ from site of Surfside condo collapse, fire chief says

    As recovery efforts in Surfside seemed to come to a close Wednesday with the site of the collapsed condo cleared, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that first responders continue to search for human remains in the relocated rubble of a disaster believed to have killed 98 people.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Gavin Newsom invites world's homeless to California

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to house and feed the world’s homeless population this week during a whirlwind “Comeback California” tour that is designed to stave off a September recall by angry voters.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Woman goes on homophobic tirade while being kicked off DFW-bound flight, video shows

    The woman was removed from the flight for not wearing a mask and using slurs, according to a video posted to YouTube.

  • Athletics ownership needs to commit to Oakland after City Council vote

    If John Fisher wishes to someday regain the trust of an A's fan base that has spent nearly two decades enduring the dilemma of loving the team but despising his decisions,then this proposal is an opportunity to prove it.

  • A former David Dobrik fan released a video showing him confronting the YouTuber about the events that led to a rape accusation against Durte Dom

    Javier Aliaga, who said he used to see David Dobrik as a "hero," asked him who bought alcohol on the night that an underage woman says she was raped.

  • Among Mormon Women, Frank Talk About Sacred Underclothes

    Sasha Piton was on a hike near her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, when she realized something was wrong. The trek was just a few miles, and not strenuous, but a rash was spreading along the crease above her thigh. Piton quickly identified the cause. Like many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she wears a white two-piece set of sacred temple garments, which are functionally underwear, almost all of the time. After another painful hike, Piton reluctantly stopped wearing the

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • 'A racist thing': mourning blacks blast S. Africa vigilantism

    Loud sobs drowned out dirges sounding from speakers as a flower-covered coffin arrived for a funeral service in a South African township where locals of Indian descent clashed with black counterparts during recent riots.

  • South Africa’s unrest is something Black people across the globe should care about

    What South Africa was supposed to be … In 1987, I vividly remember dancing to Free Nelson Mandela in college, […] The post South Africa’s unrest is something Black people across the globe should care about appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

    An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result. Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory. Indonesia is in the grip of the worse coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours.