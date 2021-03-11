Azerbaijan plans to import AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drugs regulator said the benefits of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, and the shot can still be administered while investigations of possible blood clots are ongoing.The European Medicines Agency reiterated that there is currently no indication that the Astra vaccine caused these conditions, which aren’t listed as side effects. The EMA issued the statement after Denmark and Italy joined other European countries in temporarily suspending its use, marking a further setback for the shot just as immunizations were ramping up.Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke called the decision a precautionary move, following “signals of a possible serious side effect in the form of deadly blood clots” stemming from a batch of the vaccine. The EMA is investigating the concerns.Shares in AstraZeneca fell as much as 2.7%.“The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine is generally well tolerated,” the company said in a statement.The U.K. government also sprang to Astra’s defense, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, calling it “safe” and “effective,” in response to reporters’ questions about Denmark’s decision.AstraZeneca’s European rollout has encountered a number of bumps along the way, with delayed deliveries fueling a dispute between the European Union and the U.K., where AstraZeneca is based. The company’s shot has also faced questions over its efficacy for people over 65, though several EU countries have now reversed course on earlier restrictions after new data showed the vaccine’s benefits for the elderly.Different ReactionsNews of the risk of clotting drew different reactions across the EU. In Sweden, health authorities said they saw no reason to stop using Astra. But Denmark said it wants more research conducted before resuming inoculations with the company’s vaccine. Italy said on Thursday it has blocked use of the Astra batch in question, pending a review.The development follows news from Austria, where authorities last weekend suspended use of the Astra batch after reports of a death and an illness among recipients. The EMA said on Wednesday that its safety committee is investigating the cases reported in Austria, but there’s currently no indication that the shots have caused blood clotting.Phil Bryan of the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued a statement to underline that “it has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot, in Denmark, was caused by the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.”“We continually monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks,” he said. He also said the reports of blood clots received so far “are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population,” and he urged people to continue seeking inoculation.Meanwhile, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Latvia have all suspended use of shots from the Astra batch in question, according to an EMA statement. Iceland has since said it will also put its Astra program on hold until more is known about the side effects.Vaccines from the lot, totaling 1 million shots, have also been delivered to France, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, the EMA said.Two WeeksThe EMA’s list of side effects referred to one Danish fatality, identified by local authorities as a 60-year-old woman. Health authorities are stressing that it’s currently not possible to establish a link between her death and AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Denmark’s decision to suspend its Astra shots for two weeks is a precaution, with a new assessment due in the week starting March 22.“It’s important to underline that we haven’t abandoned the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. “But we’re pausing its use. There’s good documentation that the vaccine is both safe and effective.”Denmark said the development could delay its immunization program by about a month.The country’s decision represents a “super-cautious approach based on some isolated reports in Europe,” said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “The problem with spontaneous reports of suspected adverse reactions to a vaccine are the enormous difficulty of distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence.”Denmark has given more than 142,000 inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, accounting for about one-quarter of all Danes who have received a first Covid shot.A year ago, Denmark became one of the first EU nations to go into a lockdown and shut its borders, and it has stood out for its cautious approach to fighting the pandemic. That includes forcing its fur industry to exterminate the entire Danish mink population amid concerns the animals were spreading the virus.Denmark has also been one of the EU leaders in vaccinations, giving 13 shots per 100 people, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.(An earlier version corrected the vaccination ratio in the last paragraph.)