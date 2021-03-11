Azerbaijan plans to import AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration
·1 min read

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to import 432,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine over the next half year, government documents showed on Thursday.

The former Soviet nation of 10 million people has not formally registered either of those vaccines for use.

Two government orders signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and published on Thursday said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be supplied in line with a contract agreed last September.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is promoting Russia's domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine internationally, declined to comment on the plans.

Azerbaijan has already bought 4 million doses of China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd vaccine and began a voluntary vaccine programme on Jan. 18. It will also receive 2 million doses through the COVAX international mechanism.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Gleb Stolyarov; additional reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary hails Sinopharm COVID-19 shot as new infections hit a record high

    Hungary said on Thursday it was paying the equivalent of about $37.5 per dose for Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, but hailed its importance to its inoculation campaign as it reported a record rise in new infections. After criticising the slowness of the European Union's vaccination programme, Hungary broke ranks by ordering the Sinopharm shot and doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine although neither has been granted regulatory approval in the EU. A senior government official underlined the two vaccines' importance for Hungary as the latest data showed a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 172 deaths, though new lockdown measures were imposed on Monday.

  • Two wounded after gunman opened fire during road rage on Airport Freeway in Hurst

    The shooting occurred Wednesday night on Airport Freeway in Hurst, Texas.

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • German expert panel head says he would back Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    The head of a German expert panel that will help decide in which order people should receive the vaccine has come out in support of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as Europe cautiously weighs producing and using it. The European Union's drugs regulator began reviewing the shot for possible approval last week.

  • Thailand seeks more prison space for new political prisoners

    Thailand is considering an expansion of prison space as it arrests more political prisoners, the justice minister said Wednesday. The legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights recently said at least 382 people, including 13 minors, are facing charges related to political demonstrations and expressing political views from July 2020 through the end of last month.

  • U.S. will likely bring up Uighurs, cyberattacks, Taiwan and Hong Kong in upcoming China summit

    U.S. officials announced Wednesday they'll hold their first high-level, in-person summit next week with China — and cyberattacks, human rights and Chinese actions in Taiwan and Hong Kong are likely on the agenda.Why it matters: China's leaders may see the current moment as a window of opportunity to persuade a new administration the United States has much to gain from supporting Beijing's global goals and much to lose if the U.S. tries to thwart them.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Relations between the world's two nuclear-armed superpowers are at their lowest point in decades.The Biden administration has said it views China as a major strategic rival, and the National Security Council has made the Indo-Pacific region its top focus.On the table: In Anchorage, Alaska, next week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are likely to bring up recent cyber intrusions attributed to Chinese-backed actors, China's recent aggression toward Taiwan and the genocide that China is perpetrating against its Muslim minorities.State Councilor Wang Yi and Director Yang Jiechi are likely going to demand that the U.S. cease interfering in what they perceive as issues of Chinese territorial sovereignty.They are also likely to object to what they perceive as attempts at regional containment, such as the planned Quad summit involving officials from the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.Both the Biden administration and Chinese officials hope the U.S.-China relationship can accommodate some degree of cooperation, so potential areas of partnership — such as on climate change and pandemic preparedness — also may come up.My thought bubble: Yang and Wang undoubtedly hope to win a detente.Biden has so far upheld most of the Trump era's tough China measures in a sort of holding pattern, as the administration conducts a comprehensive review of America's China policy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britons told to keep getting vaccines after some countries suspend AstraZeneca shots

    The UK's medicine regulator said on Thursday that Britons should keep on getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including the shot developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, after Denmark and some other countries restricted their use of it. Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said. Norway joined Denmark in halting its roll-out of the shot after reports of blood clots, while Italy banned a batch of the vaccine after notifications of some serious adverse effects.

  • Drug Regulator Backs Astra Shot After Italy, Denmark Suspensions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drugs regulator said the benefits of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, and the shot can still be administered while investigations of possible blood clots are ongoing.The European Medicines Agency reiterated that there is currently no indication that the Astra vaccine caused these conditions, which aren’t listed as side effects. The EMA issued the statement after Denmark and Italy joined other European countries in temporarily suspending its use, marking a further setback for the shot just as immunizations were ramping up.Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke called the decision a precautionary move, following “signals of a possible serious side effect in the form of deadly blood clots” stemming from a batch of the vaccine. The EMA is investigating the concerns.Shares in AstraZeneca fell as much as 2.7%.“The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine is generally well tolerated,” the company said in a statement.The U.K. government also sprang to Astra’s defense, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, calling it “safe” and “effective,” in response to reporters’ questions about Denmark’s decision.AstraZeneca’s European rollout has encountered a number of bumps along the way, with delayed deliveries fueling a dispute between the European Union and the U.K., where AstraZeneca is based. The company’s shot has also faced questions over its efficacy for people over 65, though several EU countries have now reversed course on earlier restrictions after new data showed the vaccine’s benefits for the elderly.Different ReactionsNews of the risk of clotting drew different reactions across the EU. In Sweden, health authorities said they saw no reason to stop using Astra. But Denmark said it wants more research conducted before resuming inoculations with the company’s vaccine. Italy said on Thursday it has blocked use of the Astra batch in question, pending a review.The development follows news from Austria, where authorities last weekend suspended use of the Astra batch after reports of a death and an illness among recipients. The EMA said on Wednesday that its safety committee is investigating the cases reported in Austria, but there’s currently no indication that the shots have caused blood clotting.Phil Bryan of the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued a statement to underline that “it has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot, in Denmark, was caused by the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.”“We continually monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks,” he said. He also said the reports of blood clots received so far “are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population,” and he urged people to continue seeking inoculation.Meanwhile, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Latvia have all suspended use of shots from the Astra batch in question, according to an EMA statement. Iceland has since said it will also put its Astra program on hold until more is known about the side effects.Vaccines from the lot, totaling 1 million shots, have also been delivered to France, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, the EMA said.Two WeeksThe EMA’s list of side effects referred to one Danish fatality, identified by local authorities as a 60-year-old woman. Health authorities are stressing that it’s currently not possible to establish a link between her death and AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Denmark’s decision to suspend its Astra shots for two weeks is a precaution, with a new assessment due in the week starting March 22.“It’s important to underline that we haven’t abandoned the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. “But we’re pausing its use. There’s good documentation that the vaccine is both safe and effective.”Denmark said the development could delay its immunization program by about a month.The country’s decision represents a “super-cautious approach based on some isolated reports in Europe,” said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “The problem with spontaneous reports of suspected adverse reactions to a vaccine are the enormous difficulty of distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence.”Denmark has given more than 142,000 inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, accounting for about one-quarter of all Danes who have received a first Covid shot.A year ago, Denmark became one of the first EU nations to go into a lockdown and shut its borders, and it has stood out for its cautious approach to fighting the pandemic. That includes forcing its fur industry to exterminate the entire Danish mink population amid concerns the animals were spreading the virus.Denmark has also been one of the EU leaders in vaccinations, giving 13 shots per 100 people, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.(An earlier version corrected the vaccination ratio in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Department of Defense is establishing a working group to focus on climate change

    The U.S. Department of Defense is setting up a working group to focus on climate change. The new group will be led by Joe Bryan, who was appointed as a special assistant to the Secretary of Defense focused on climate earlier this year. The move is one of several steps that the Biden administration has taken to push an agenda that looks to address the dangers posed by global climate change.

  • Europe faces third wave as it lags behind with vaccinations

    A third wave of the coronavirus is sweeping across large areas of Europe and threatens to engulf many countries quicker than they can hope to vaccinate their citizens. In Italy, infections have risen by 50 per cent in a fortnight, and there are now 300 deaths a day. In Hungary, infections have more than doubled in 14 days. In the Czech Republic, they are now so high local immunologists say the country could achieve herd immunity without the help of vaccines. “Fear has turned into anger and exhaustion,” Italy's influential La Repubblica newspaper said on Wednesday. “We’re waiting for the vaccines like pioneers in a Western movie, surrounded by Indians, scanning the horizon and waiting for the Seventh Cavalry.” This is the backdrop to the escalating war of words between Britain and the European Union over vaccine exports. The UK, until recently one of the worst affected countries in the world, now has little to fear from a third wave because of its successful vaccine roll-out.

  • Reinventing the Grammys: 'It's not pandemicky,' promises host

    The only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will not be a Zoom fest. "Everything has to be reinvented," said Melinda Newman, Billboard's executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville. Album of the year contenders Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, along with Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert and Harry Styles, will be among the performers.

  • Evan Ross Feels 'Lucky' to Have Had More Time with Kids amid Pandemic: 'What a Bonding Experience'

    Evan Ross opens up on PEOPLE Every Day about his kids and his role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday — including how mom Diana Ross feels about it

  • Newly FDA-approved T-cell test could be big improvement over COVID-19 antibody screens

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency use authorization to a first-of-its-kind T-cell test, which is aimed at detecting previous coronavirus infections. Currently, antibody tests serve as the primary means for determining whether someone had COVID-19, but accuracy levels vary, and studies have shown antibody levels wane after a few months, which means the timing of the test is key. T-cells, another component of the body's immune system, generally have a longer memory, making them a strong candidate to provide people with a more reliable answer about past infections. The test, which was launched by biotech firm Adaptive, reportedly involves extracting via T-cell DNA via blood draw. The DNA is then sequenced with Microsoft's artificial intelligence that will, ABC News reports, map out "the immune system's 'massive black box' data into navigable science." Per ABC News, researchers are hopeful the T-cell test will be particularly useful for so-called COVID-19 longhaulers, who are still experiencing symptoms long after supposedly recovering from the virus. "The T-cell test has been really useful in this long tail of COVID to help patients establish where they are," William Li, the president of the Angiogenesis Foundation, told ABC News. The test won't be cheap, however. It comes with a $150 out-of-pocket price tag. Read more at ABC News. More stories from theweek.comDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • Pfizer data from Israel finds vaccine prevents 94% of asymptomatic infections

    The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was at least 97% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 94% effective against asymptomatic infection, according to real-world data from Israel released on Thursday.Why it matters: The latest analysis from Israel, where a world-leading 44% of the population has received two vaccine doses, suggests that the Pfizer vaccine could significantly reduce asymptomatic transmission — a key driver of infections — in addition to preventing severe illness and death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The analysis came from real-world data collected between Jan. 17 and March 6 in Israel. Vaccine effectiveness was measured two weeks after the patient received their second dose.The shot was found to be 97% effective at preventing symptomatic cases, hospitalizations and deaths, supporting Pfizer's clinical trial findings that said it was 95% effective.Unvaccinated people were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic coronavirus and 29 times more likely to die from the virus.The analysis was also conducted at a time when more than 80% of the tested specimens were the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. — providing real-world evidence of the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness against one of the more contagious strains.Worth noting: This data has not yet been peer-reviewed. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Inside "Hamilton" Star Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman's L.A. Home

    Today AD is welcomed by the multitalented couple Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman for a tour of their crafty, colorful Los Angeles home. Working alongside interior designer Mandy Cheng, Raver-Lampman oversaw a stunning, steady transformation - one that delighted Daveed each time he'd return home from shooting TNT's Snowpiercer. “Every time I showed up, there seemed to be some sort of surprise waiting for me,” says Diggs, who’s best known for his dual roles in the landmark Broadway musical Hamilton. “Whole sections of our home were being created without me—yet clearly with me in mind.” Select artwork by Joanna DeGeneres Photography, Brittani Sensabaugh, Jessi Jumanji, Matt Ritchie / The Lonely Island / Jon Sherman / Flavor Paper, and Celebs on Sandwiches

  • Wedding-dress designer Hayley Paige says she's changing her name after JLM Couture was granted control of the bridal brands' social-media accounts

    JLM Couture was granted a preliminary injunction against Hayley Paige. She's responding by changing her professional name, she said on Instagram.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Jared Kushner to write book covering ‘most tense and consequential moments’ in Trump administration

    Book will also deal with prison reform, trade deals, Trump’s impeachment, and administration’s response to coronavirus pandemic

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.