Azerbaijani minister accuses Armenia of provocations in UN speech

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov accused Armenia of revanchism and military provocations in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23.

"Efforts for durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have again become hostage to Armenia's policy of revanchism," Bayramov said.

Throughout the speech, Bayramov accused Armenia of undermining Azerbaijani sovereignty and framed the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a legal anti-terrorism measure.

Baryamov said that prior to the operation, Armenia planted mines in a military provocation that killed six Azerbaijani citizens.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Baryamov also denied imposing a blockade on Nagorno-Karabakh, calling the reports "fabricated allegations."

The blockade, imposed in 2022 after the withdrawal of Russian troops, drew widespread international condemnation. In February 2023 the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Yerevan's appeal to lift the blockade .

Baryamov's speech blamed the international outcry on an Armenian propaganda campaign.

"Armenia further embarked on igniting tension through a global campaign of manipulation and disinformation targeting the sovereign territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Baryamov said.

Despite the litany of accusations, Baryamov also said that Azerbaijan was open to dialogue with Armenia and believed that the two countries could establish "good neighborly relations."

On Sept. 20, authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered to the Azerbaijani military in exchange for a Russian-brokered ceasefire after one day of attacks by Azerbaijani forces.

