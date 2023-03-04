Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Shareholders might have noticed that Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.3% to €2.92 in the past week. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at €453m, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Azerion Group are now predicting revenues of €556.8m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a substantial 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €560.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.07 in 2023. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate, suggesting that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

The average price target fell 21% to €6.50, withthe analysts clearly having become less optimistic about Azerion Group'sprospects following its latest earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Azerion Group analyst has a price target of €8.60 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €3.90. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Azerion Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 23% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 38% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Azerion Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their revenue estimates for next year, suggesting that the business is performing in line with expectations. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Azerion Group's future valuation.

Even so, be aware that Azerion Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

