Is Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.’s (SGX:BBW) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

The direct benefit for Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is BBW will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While BBW has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

View our latest analysis for Azeus Systems Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does BBW’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on BBW’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if BBW is a high-growth company. A double-digit revenue growth of 37% is considered relatively high for a small-cap company like BBW. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

SGX:BBW Historical Debt January 17th 19 More

Can BBW meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Azeus Systems Holdings has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at HK$31m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$109m, with a current ratio of 3.54x. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for BBW to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. Since there is also no concerns around BBW’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. In the future, its financial position may be different. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure BBW has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Azeus Systems Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Valuation: What is BBW worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BBW is currently mispriced by the market. Historical Performance: What has BBW’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



