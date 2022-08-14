Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shareholders have endured a 19% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 19%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 8.9%. Because Aziyo Biologics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Aziyo Biologics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Aziyo Biologics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 5.7%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 19% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Aziyo Biologics shareholders are down 19% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 3.5% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aziyo Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Aziyo Biologics (at least 3 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

