Azle man arrested in connection with deadly shooting of motorcyclist on Texas 199

An Azle man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the weekend fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on Texas 199, Azle police said.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Bennett, 27, who faces a charge of murder in the killing. He was taken into custody with a $100,000 bond.

The motivation and specific circumstances leading to the deadly shooting remain under investigation, Azle police said in a news release.

Authorities identified the victim as Brian K. Turner, of Azle, who died shortly after the shooting on Sunday.

Azle police and firefighters responded to a major accident just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Texas 199 with a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found the motorcyclist lying on the roadway with injuries.

Azle firefighters, who also arrived on the scene, provided medical treatment before a helicopter ambulance reached the scene and took Turner to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he died.

The investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Azle police criminal Investigations division at 817-444-3221.