Azle man charged with murder after motorcyclist shot

Aug. 3—AZLE — An Azle man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of murder after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Azle police and fire crews responded to an incident around 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 199 East on a call of possible shots fired, and found a man lying in the roadway with injuries.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Brian K. Turner, was transported to a hospital via CareFlight, where he died from his injuries.

Police say Turner was shot by another motorist while traveling on SH 199.

Anthony Bennett, 27, of Azle, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

The case, as well as motivation and specific circumstances on what may have led to the shooting are still being investigated by Azle police and the criminal investigations division, according to a release by APD Chief Ben Hall. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the criminal investigations division at 817-444-3221.