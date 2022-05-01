Azle man, 28, dies after officers use ‘less lethal options’ during incident, police say

A man died Sunday morning after police officers deployed “less lethal options” during an escalated incident in Azle.

At about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Boyd Road in reference to a “white male with a knife who was making threats,” according to an Azle Police Department press release.

Officers encountered the suspect and attempted to deescalate the situation, the release said.

The suspect advanced on officers while displaying the knife in his hand and refused to comply with commands.

Officers used “less-lethal options” to stop his advances, police said. The less-lethal equipment was not specified in the release.

The suspect was provided with first aid and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The male was identified as 28-year-old George Gordon III of Azle, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gordon’s specific cause of death has not yet been released.

Officers did not discharge their service weapons during the incident, according to the release.

Azle police said they’ve requested that the Texas Rangers investigate the incident.