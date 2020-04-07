AZO and ORLY: Which one is a better buy?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY): Both auto parts retailers are uncorrelated to S&P 500, but which one is a better buy?

By Price Earnings Ratio Tracker Team

Over recent months I have created valuation models for the two main competitors in the auto parts retail business – AutoZone, the leader on the coasts with a $26 billion market capitalization at time of writing, and the somewhat smaller in terms of sales, more Midwest oriented O’Reilly with a $28 billion market cap. My model was inspired by Aswath Damodaran’s corporate finance course. So if you had to choose the equity of just one of these companies to invest in, which would you buy?

If you follow along to the end, you will get a clear answer. But first, let’s look at some of the different characteristics of their equity that I fed into my net present value (NPV) valuation models. For each company, before I projected income statement and cash dynamics, I needed a cost of capital to discount the projected cash flows. So I first zeroed in on costs of debt and equity. In doing so my research led to points of contrast relevant to stockholders.

AZO and ORLY: Debt

I found that both AZO and ORLY have similar long-term costs of debt: Debt coming due in 2027, for example, has an effective interest rate of 3.6% or 3.7%. At first glance, however, you would think O’Reilly would have a lower cost of debt. Its long-term-debt (as seen on its balance sheet) to capital ratio is lower than AutoZone’s. However, considering O’Reilly’s significant operating leases that include office space, retail stores and distribution centers changes the picture.

Both companies have the same credit rating, ranked BBB by S&P. This is lower than either of their interest coverage ratios would suggest. I think this is due to yet another factor: the very high amount of accounts payable both companies have on their books, likely to maintain robust, customer pleasing inventories.

Considering debt, accounts payable and including ORLY’s operating leases as they appear on SEC filings, both companies are pretty similar in terms of capital structure, with such liabilities at just over 40% of total capital. Based on my analysis, both companies are at the right level of long-term debt to minimize their cost of capital. (My estimate of the operating lease liability is more conservative than the GAAP number, but lenders/credit agencies seem to prefer the latter.)

O’Reilly has less cash on hand or liquidity in the form of accounts payable. It has been investing in inventory in the short term. Because of this fact, AutoZone looks to be more stable financially.

Improving its liquidity seems to be one reason why O’Reilly wants to increase its debt borrowings. Indeed, the company seems to have been expanding its long-term debt at a level of $500 million a year and that pace will likely continue. Its LTD was at $3.9 billion at the end of its 2019 fiscal year.

At the same time, it also seems like O’Reilly is more motivated to buy back shares. In the fiscal year ended in 2020, O’Reilly will likely increase its share buybacks to levels ($1.7 billion) last seen in its fiscal year ended 2018. So despite generating less cash from operations, ORLY will likely outspend AZO to this end. Perhaps it should be more conservative due to its liquidity situation.

Cost of Equity

To get a sense of AutoZone and O’Reilly’s cost of equity, I ran a regression of these companies’ returns to investors versus the market’s returns (S&P 500) to get a measure of their Beta. Neither AZO or ORLY pay a dividend and the S&P 500 represents total returns. I found that over the past five years, AutoZone’s beta was .51 and O’Reilly’s was .65. This means O’Reilly has a higher cost of equity and is thus seen as riskier.

Still both companies have Betas lower than one. The returns of these company are actually more volatile than those of the S&P 500, but the returns are not strongly correlated with those of the S&P 500. That is why Beta, and thus the cost of equity, is lower than the market average. (Remember, Beta can be broken down into two main factors: stand-alone stock return volatility and correlation with the broader market.)