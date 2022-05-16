Azov Regiment commander says theyve completed their task and wants to save lives of his subordinates

MAZURENKO ALONA – Monday, May 16 2022, 20:24

The commander of "Azov" says that they’ve completed their task and he wants to save the lives of his subordinates.

Source: "Azov" regiment on Telegram

According to the commander: "The Mariupol defenders have completed their task despite all the difficulties. For 82 days they drew fire from overwhelming forces of the enemy and allowed the Ukrainian army to regroup, train more personnel and receive a large number of weapons from partner countries.

No weapon will work without professionally trained soldiers, making them the most valuable element of the army.

In order to save lives, the entire Mariupol garrison is carrying out the approved decision of the Supreme Military Command and hopes for the support of the Ukrainian people".

Reminder: On May 16, Russia's Defence Ministry announced an agreement to remove wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the blockaded "Azovstal" steelworks in Mariupol to occupied Novoazovsk (a town in Donetsk Region).

There is no confirmation of this information from the Ukrainian side yet.

